Producer Cody Lassen Believes Korean Musicals Can Go Global

Just last week, Seoul welcomed theatre makers and investors for the first annual K-Musical Market- a new event that showcased Korean musicals to a larger audience. Broadway producer Cody Lassen (Thoughts of a Colored Man) was in attendance at the big event and shared with Korea JoongAng Daily that he believes Korean musicals could make a global impact.

"I was taken by how different the music was," he explained "It still kind of had a Broadway musical theater sound, but it didn't sound like anything on Broadway. I think [that was] because it was Korean composers who studied music here, and music here is different than music in London or New York, so I was just really impressed. Korean musicals have already proven its potential, and, certainly, it can go global."

K-Musical Market 2021, was presented by Korean Arts Management Service, is a brand-new project to establish a stable musical theatre environment by stimulating domestic and foreign investment, and by facilitating investments throughout the whole process of creation. Programs in K-Musical Market 2021 included Musical Pitching, Musical Showcase, Information Session, and a Networking Session.

