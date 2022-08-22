Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pretty Little Liars Star Carson Rowland Stops By THE ART OF KINDNESS With Robert Peterpaul Podcast

Carson Rowland talks Pretty Little Liars Original Sin,Sweet Magnolias, balancing family life and much more.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Pretty Little Liars Star Carson Rowland Stops By THE ART OF KINDNESS With Robert Peterpaul Podcast

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, will welcome actor Carson Rowland to the hit podcast The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul. Rowland discusses acts of kindness working on HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Sweet Magnolias, balancing family life and more. The episode is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. You can find it at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premiere digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house. www.BroadwayPodcastNetwork.com

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Douglas Taurel's THE AMERICAN SOLDIER Announced At Kent State UniversityDouglas Taurel's THE AMERICAN SOLDIER Announced At Kent State University
August 22, 2022

Douglas Taurel's solo show The American Soldier will be stepping in for Stephan Lang's Beyond Glory. Stephan Lang was scheduled to perform at Kent State University
The 92nd Street Y Presents UNA Productions GRASS IN GREEN New York PremiereThe 92nd Street Y Presents UNA Productions GRASS IN GREEN New York Premiere
August 22, 2022

The 92nd Street Y, New York Harkness Dance Center's 2022/23 Mainstage Series opens on Thursday, September 22 with UNA Productions, and the New York premiere of Grass is Green, an evening-length work for seven dancers and drag queen/live cellist/live pianist Rose Nylons, choreographed by Chuck Wilt in collaboration with the performers: Kira Fargas, Tushrik Fredericks, Dominica Greene, Dasol Kim, Rebecca Margolick, Hadassah Perry, Chuck Wilt, and Drag queen & live cellist/pianist: Rose Nylons.
The McKnight Center Announces Singer, Songwriter Sara Evans To Perform September 9The McKnight Center Announces Singer, Songwriter Sara Evans To Perform September 9
August 22, 2022

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University (OSU) kicks off its 2022-2023 season as it hosts singer, songwriter Sara Evans in concert on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now.
Music Academy Announces 2022 Competition WinnersMusic Academy Announces 2022 Competition Winners
August 22, 2022

Winners have been announced for 2022 Music Academy / London Symphony Orchestra Keston MAX program, Solo Piano, Duo, and Song Competitions, and the Fast Pitch Awards.
EFFIGY To Run In 2022 Philadelphia Fringe FestivalEFFIGY To Run In 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival
August 22, 2022

Tri-State area-based ensemble group Wolfsmouth Players Company (WPC) brings its foundational stage piece, EFFIGY, to Second Stage at the Adrienne (2030 Sansom St, Philadelphia), running for a limited engagement September 15 through 24, 2022.