Preorder the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Original Broadway Cast Recording Today!

Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released on CD on Friday, May 19.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Kimberly Akimbo

Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released on CD on Friday, May 19. The CD is available for pre-order starting today, Friday, April 7. The CD booklet features complete lyrics, color photography and liner notes by Washington Post theater writer Peter Marks. The album hit #2 on Billboard's "Cast Album" chart when it was released in digital and streaming formats earlier this season. The recording was produced by Jeanine Tesori, John Clancy, and David Stone, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer. Listen to the album, or pre-order the CD, at https://ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/KimberlyAkimbo.

Kimberly Akimbo, the critically-lauded new musical currently on Broadway at the Booth Theatre, is produced by David Stone, Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo and Aaron Glick. The show features book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, and is based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, with choreography by Danny Mefford, and direction by Jessica Stone. Kimberly Akimbo had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, where it opened to rave reviews last winter. The production's Music Director is Chris Fenwick. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

The "sublime cast" (New York Times) of Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

Winner of "Best Musical" awards from the New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Drama Desk Awards, the Lucille Lortel Awards, and the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Kimberly Akimbo opened to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022 at Broadway's Booth Theater. The musical was included on more "Best of the Year" lists than any other new musical or play.

Charles Isherwood of The Wall Street Journal, called the show, "The best new musical of the year - by far. Kimberly Akimbo leaps into enchanting life from its first scene. Breathtakingly lovely and riotously funny, the show blends the sweet, the sad and the tartly offbeat in ideal dimensions." Elisabeth Vincentelli of The New Yorker called the musical, "A howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show," and Vogue's Adam Green calls it, "gorgeous, raucous, and tender - startlingly and piercingly fresh," and David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter, raves, "meet your favorite new musical!"

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.




