Pregones/PRTT Unveils MARCH IS MUSIC 2026 Lineup

Obie and Drama Desk Award-winning company Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (Pregones/PRTT) announced additional details for March is Music 2026, their popular concert series at Pregones Theater (Pregones) in The Bronx, a.k.a. The Borough of Music (“El condado de la música”). This year's lineup will feature Latin Grammy Award winners Arturo O'Farrill and Pedro Giraudo; as well as the chance to be among the first to hear songs from Jonathan Suazo's upcoming album, Ricano Vol. 2., the much-anticipated follow-up to his debut album, Ricano, performed live. Bronx Piano Sundays, a FREE subseries within March is Music, shines a spotlight on one of Pregones/PRTT's prized possessions: their Steinway & Sons Grand Piano. Stellar professional musicians are invited to perform works of all styles and eras on this magnificent concert hall instrument.

Part of Teatro Fest 2026, a citywide performing arts festival showcasing the breadth and vitality of Latinx theater in New York City, March Is Music 2026 will run March 1-29, 2026, at Pregones Theater (575 Walton Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10451).

Now in its 18th year, Pregones/PRTT's annual March Is Music concert series is back featuring nine live concerts by world-class Latin, jazz, fusion, and classical artists. Curated by Pregones/PRTT's Associate Artistic Director Alvan Colón Lespier and Musical Director Desmar Guevara, the March is Music series builds on a commitment to present artists of the highest caliber in The Bronx, a borough long recognized as a powerhouse of musical creativity and cross-cultural innovation. This multi-genre series showcases the range and vitality of today's varied musical cultures and draws links between music, dance, and popular culture, highlighting ruptures and continuities in form and content and making room for intercultural fusion and exchange.

Tickets for March is Music 2026 are available now at PregonesPRTT.org or by phone at 718-585-1202. Saturday evening concert tickets are $35, and matinee concerts for the Bronx Piano Sundays subseries are FREE with RSVP.

March is Music builds on Pregones/PRTT's commitment to presenting artists of the highest caliber in The Bronx. Pregones/PRTT Members enjoy the best ticket prices, plus additional exclusive benefits. To find out more,visit pregonesprtt.org/donate/become-a-member/. Seniors and Students enjoy reduced rates year-round, online or by phone. Special pricing is also available for Groups of 10 or more by phone or by email at info@pregones.org. To ensure programming remains available to all, audience members are invited to call the box office for information on all accessible options.

The schedule for March is Music 2026 is as follows:

Sunday March 1 at 3pm – Bronx Piano Sundays: ELSIE LU (Classical)

Passionate about connecting audiences to both timeless and new music, pianist Elsie Lu brings a wide-ranging and thoughtful voice to Bronx Piano Sundays. She has performed with orchestras including the Bellevue Symphony, Bruensis Virtuosi, Orchestra of MusicFest Perugia, and Philharmonia Northwest, appearing in venues from Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie to Van Cliburn Concert Hall, Queen Elizabeth Playhouse, Seattle Town Hall, and Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

Elsie has received top prizes in competitions such as the Canimex Canadian Music Competition, Canada West Performing Arts Festival, Steinway Canada Young Artist Competition, Chicago International Music Competition and many more. In 2025, she worked closely with acclaimed composer Meredith Monk in preparing piano four-hands repertoire and a vocal chant, culminating in a performance at Zankel Hall. Elsie is currently studying at the Juilliard School of Music.

Saturday March 7 at 7pm – NEW EARS ON TANGO WITH THE PEDRO GIRAUDO TANGO QUARTET (Tango)

Latin Grammy Award winner Pedro Giraudo is a passionate ambassador of his Argentine heritage, bringing a fresh perspective to the timeless art of tango. Seamlessly blending traditional and modern elements, Giraudo honors the genre's rich history while propelling it into new and exciting territories. For March Is Music 2026, Giraudo leads his acclaimed quartet–the Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet–in a performance that brings his bold vision up close and in person, allowing audiences to experience the transformative power of tango reimagined through a dynamic and elegant performance.

Widely recognized as one of the leading tango ensembles of our time, the Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet follows in the innovative footsteps of Astor Piazzolla, crafting music that is both reverent of tradition and boldly original. Their performances are a vibrant fusion of virtuosic technique and emotional depth, intertwining the intensity of Argentine tango, the sophistication of European classical music, and the improvisational spirit of jazz.

Sunday March 8 at 3pm – Bronx Piano Sundays: YOULAN JI (Classical)

Known for her dynamic programs and electrifying performances, Chinese-born pianist Youlan Ji brings her meticulous interpretations and total command of the instrument to Bronx Piano Sundays. Praised by the Florida Keys Concert Association as “a standout performer with impeccable phrasing…” Ji has been featured in recitals worldwide, including Beijing, Shanghai, Amsterdam, New York City, Washington D.C., the Florida Keys, and Aspen.

Saturday March 14 at 7pm – MANTENIENDO EL LEGADO DE EL CONDE CON CITA Y PETE RODRÍGUEZ (Latin Jazz)

Grammy-nominated vocalist Cita Rodríguez and acclaimed trumpeter Pete Rodríguez unite in a powerful musical tribute to their father, salsa icon Pete “El Conde” Rodríguez. With deep roots in Afro-Caribbean rhythms and a shared passion for preserving their father's legacy, the two bring intergenerational artistry to life through a soul-stirring evening of salsa and Latin jazz.

Sunday March 15 at 3pm – Bronx Piano Sundays: UMI GARRETT (Classical)

Awarded 4th prize at the 2020 National Chopin Competition and 1st prize in the Juilliard School's concerto competition, Umi Garrett joins Bronx Piano Sundays with a career shaped by solo performance, collaboration, and contemporary music. A finalist at the Young Concert Artists Competition and Canada International Piano Competition, Garrett has performed and premiered numerous solo and chamber compositions and collaborated with artists across major competitions and festivals.

Saturday March 21 at 7pm – JONATHAN SUAZO, RICANO VOL. 2 – BORICORRIDOR TOUR 2026

Discover the artistry of Jonathan Suazo, one of the most exciting voices in Latin jazz today. His acclaimed project, Ricano, is a deeply personal exploration of Afro-Caribbean identity through the lens of jazz and earned a spot at #6 on The New York Times' list of Best Jazz Albums of 2023.

Jonathan Suazo presents RICANO VOL. 2, a potent musical experience filled with peaks, valleys, notable influences from Black American Music, and a distinct combination of sounds from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating culture, rhythm, and creative vision before the official album release.

Sunday March 22 at 3pm – Bronx Piano Sundays: HUAN LI (Classical)

Originally from Guangdong, China and now New York-based, pianist Huan Li relishes in the endless exploration of music, alone and with others. Hailed for her “stunning pianism [and] mesmerizing execution [that] lit up the stage” (The Boston Musical Intelligencer), she has been heard in Austria, China, France, Switzerland, and the United States as both soloist and chamber musician, with appearances at venues including Alice Tully Hall and Jordan Hall.

Saturday March 28 at 7pm – ARTURO O'FARRILL'S QUINTET

Mexican American pianist, composer, and bandleader Arturo O'Farrill is a towering figure in contemporary music, renowned for his genre-defying virtuosity, leadership, and unwavering commitment to social justice through music. A six-time Grammy and two-time Latin Grammy winner, O'Farrill bridges the gap between Latin rhythms, modern jazz, and contemporary composition, pushing boundaries while maintaining a profound connection to his roots.

As founder and artistic director of the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) and Belongó (formerly known as the Afro Latin Jazz Alliance), O'Farrill plays a pivotal role in nurturing cultural dialogue through the transformative power of music. Described by DownBeat as “One of our greatest living pianists,” Arturo O'Farrill has released nearly 25 albums as a solo artist, collaborator, and with ALJO.

Sunday March 29 at 3pm – Bronx Piano Sundays: WYNONA WANG (Classical)

Chinese pianist Wynona Wang has captured the attention of audiences worldwide with a string of impressive competition successes, including winning the Bronze Medal at the 2024 Gina Bachauer International Artists Piano Competition and first prize at the Concert Artists Guild International Competition. Her performances have taken her to major venues such as the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall's Weill Hall, and Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall, and a two-CD album of her live performances was released on Decca Records (Australia) in April 2024.

Lead Support for Pregones/PRTT's 2025/26 Season is provided by: Ford Foundation; Howard Gilman Foundation; National Latinx Theater Initiative of the Latino Theater Company; Wallace Foundation / Advancing Well-Being in the Arts; and Jerome L. Greene Foundation Fund in The New York Community Trust. Programs are also made possible, in part, with public funds from New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature; and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For a full list of distinguished funders, visit www.pregonesprtt.org.