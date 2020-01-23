Powerhouse Dance And Music Innovators David Dorfman, Princess Lockeroo, Sarina Jain And Dj Liquid Todd Headline Dance Parade's 14th Annual Parade And Festival

Dance Parade, a non-profit organization which supports established and emerging dance artists, is pleased to announce its Grand Marshal picks for the 14th Annual Dance Parade and Festival on Saturday, May 16, 2020 -- Modern Dance choreographer David Dorfman, world renowned dance artist Princess Lockerooo, Masala Bhangra pioneer Sarina Jain and SiriusXM Radio DJ Liquid Todd.

"They're all innovators in their respective genres of dance," notes Dance Parade's Executive Director, Greg Miller. "Each year we select people we want to honor for their contributions to the field of dance artistry."

Award-winning choreographer, David Dorfman, heads one of the nation's leading modern dance companies, David Dorfman Dance, where he melds improvisation techniques and social justice themes.

Entertainer, producer, educator & activist, Princess Lockerooo, has given new life to the 70's LGBTQ dance style "Waacking," having brought the genre to over 27 countries around the world and using the platform as an artist to inspire empowerment and equality.

Masala Bhangra pioneer, Sarina Jain, is the first to bring Indian dance to the US fitness industry at a global level and is celebrating 20 years of Masala Bhangra being born.

Award-winning DJ Liquid Todd is known for his influential radio shows on SiriusXM and dynamic live performances and was the first DJ to play electronic dance music on commercial radio.

As New York City's largest dance event, the Parade and Festival takes place on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 1pm to 7pm. Now in its 14th year it is where over 10,000 members of New York dance community comes together to share their artistry and talent. The 1.5 mile street parade, starting at 21st Street and Broadway, presents over 100 unique styles of dance, juxtaposing traditional and contemporary dance groups from African to Polka to Indian. The street parade winds its way through the East Village to Tompkins Square Park, and is followed by a four-hour dance festival with a curated program, site specific dances, lessons, social dancing and aerial performances. The event's theme this year is "Dance Without Borders."

"We chose the theme to underscore the organization's commitment to celebrate diversity, cultural equity and inclusion," says Dance Parade's Miller. "Dance is for and by everyone--it transcends borders."

Each year Dance Parade gathers 150+ organizations, 10,000+ dancers and 70+ vehicles and floats.

The parade is open to anyone committed to dance and the festival is a curated event on five stages with an April 1st deadline to apply. April 30th is the deadline to register a group, vehicle or float.

Launched in 2006, Dance Parade is a non-profit organization dedicated to developing and sustaining dance artistry and cultivating supporters of the dance community. The organization offers collaborate opportunities among established and emerging artists through community engagement, scholarships, performance and special events.

Dance Parade and Festival is made possible in part with private support as well as public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

Dance Parade's fundraising event, Lift Off, will ignite this year's season on Saturday, February 29th, featuring appearances from all four Grand Marshals along with a curated program of dances, integrating dancers and dance enthusiasts at the Taj Lounge, 48 West 21st Street, New York City from 6pm to 10pm.





