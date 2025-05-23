Pop Star Jessie J Turned Down Role in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB On Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pop powerhouse Jessie J has revealed that she recently declined taking on the iconic role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway.

The 37-year-old singer shared the news in a candid moment during , noting that although she was thrilled to be cast, the timing just wasn’t right.

“I recently just got offered a huge part on Broadway,” Jessie recently shared in an interview on BBC Radio 2. “I turned it down because it wasn’t the right time. My son was too young and I just couldn’t... I will do it at some point. It was an amazing audition process, and I was so proud that I got it.”

Jessie went on to confirm the show in question was Cabaret, and that she had been cast as its coveted lead, Sally Bowles.

“There’s an exclusive,” she admitted. “And I was really grateful and I really wanted to do it. So if they hear this, it just wasn’t the right time. I just wanted to spend more time with my son, and going to New York wasn’t the right move for me right now.”

While she may not be taking the stage this season, Jessie made it clear that musical theatre is close to her heart. “Doing Broadway musicals... I wanna write one, it’s like my passion,” she shared. “I sometimes randomly find the videos of my audition on my phone and I’m like, ‘Ooof.’ Yeah, it’s a tough role.”

Jessie J, began her career in musical theatre, performing in Whistle Down the Wind on the West End at age 11. A graduate of the BRIT School, she later rose to pop stardom with hits like “Price Tag” and “Domino.”

The current Broadway revival of Cabaret stars country singer Orville Peck as the Emcee and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) as Sally Bowles. The production, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, features an immersive staging at the August Wilson Theatre and has received acclaim for its bold reinterpretation of the classic musical.