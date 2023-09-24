Pontine Theatre to Host Chef & Author James Haller Next Month

Pontine Theatre is set to host Chef & Author, James Haller on October 7 and 8 @ 2pm.Join chef & author James Haller as he reads from his book, At the End of Ceres Street: A Chef's Salute to Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Over fifty years ago, chef and author James Haller found his way to Portsmouth, NH. In 1970 he and two partners opened Blue Strawbery restaurant and for sixteen years Haller was founder, co-owner, and executive chef at the renowned restaurant. The charm of this town and its inhabitants grew into an affection tender and wise, which Haller celebrates in this love letter to the city and to the remarkable individuals he had the good fortune to come to know. Includes illustrations and about a dozen of Chef Haller's recipes.

Books will be available for purchase at the event.

Admission is free but reservations are required. To reserve a seat send an email to — info@pontine.org or call 603-436-6660.