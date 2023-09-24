Pontine Theatre to Host Chef & Author James Haller Next Month

Haller will read from his book At the End of Ceres Street: A Chef's Salute to Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

By: Sep. 24, 2023

POPULAR

What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 1 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 2 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 3 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/23

Pontine Theatre to Host Chef & Author James Haller Next Month

Pontine Theatre is set to host Chef & Author, James Haller on October 7 and 8 @ 2pm.Join chef & author James Haller  as he reads from his book, At the End of Ceres Street: A Chef's Salute to Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Over fifty years ago, chef and author James Haller found his way to Portsmouth, NH.  In 1970 he and two partners opened Blue Strawbery restaurant and for sixteen years Haller was founder, co-owner, and executive chef at the renowned restaurant. The charm of this town and its inhabitants grew into an affection tender and wise, which Haller celebrates in this love letter to the city and to the remarkable individuals he had the good fortune to come to know. Includes illustrations and about a dozen of Chef Haller's recipes. 

Books will be available for purchase at the event. 

Admission is free but reservations are required. To reserve a seat send an email to — info@pontine.org or call 603-436-6660.



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Patti Murin, Phylicia Rashad, and More Set for Films in Hallmarks COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS L Photo
Patti Murin, Phylicia Rashad, and More Set for Films in Hallmark's COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS Line Up This Year

Hallmark has announced the 40 films for its annual Countdown to Christmas, which will feature a number of Broadway stars, including Patti Murin, Phylicia Rashad, and more. Check out the lineup here!

2
BROADWAY FOREVER Postponed To Sunday, October 15 Due To Expected Severe Weather In New Yor Photo
BROADWAY FOREVER Postponed To Sunday, October 15 Due To Expected Severe Weather In New York City

'BROADWAY FOREVER' has been postponed to Sunday, October 15 due to expected severe weather in New York City. Stay tuned for the new date of this exciting event!

3
See Which Celebs Are Taking The Stage For the 2023 Broadway Fall/Winter Season Photo
See Which Celebs Are Taking The Stage For the 2023 Broadway Fall/Winter Season

4
Video: Watch Tamar Greene Sing Wheels of a Dream to His Son Photo
Video: Watch Tamar Greene Sing 'Wheels of a Dream' to His Son

Watch Hamilton's Tamar Greene sing 'Wheels of a Dream' from Ragtime to his son!

More Hot Stories For You

Patti Murin, Phylicia Rashad, and More Set for Films in Hallmark's COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS Line Up This YearPatti Murin, Phylicia Rashad, and More Set for Films in Hallmark's COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS Line Up This Year
BROADWAY FOREVER Postponed To Sunday, October 15 Due To Expected Severe Weather In New York CityBROADWAY FOREVER Postponed To Sunday, October 15 Due To Expected Severe Weather In New York City
Video: Watch HAMILTON's Tamar Greene Sing 'Wheels of a Dream' From RAGTIME to His SonVideo: Watch HAMILTON's Tamar Greene Sing 'Wheels of a Dream' From RAGTIME to His Son
Photos: First Look at JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway

Videos

Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SIX

Recommended For You