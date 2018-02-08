Poll: Which Girl Group Should Have Their Own Musical?

With The Go-Go's coming to Broadway as the score for HEAD OVER HEELS, BroadwayWorld wants to know which girl group do you think should have their own Broadway musical featuring their songs?

Vote in our poll!

An inspired mash-up of posh and punk, Head Over Heels is an unpredictable, Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle's prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal and self-discovery, where everything (and everyone) is not quite what it seems.

The principal cast of Head Over Heels features Andrew Durand (Spring Awakening), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), Jeremy Kushnier (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots tour; Broadway debut), Peppermint ("RuPaul's Drag Race"; Broadway debut; the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on Broadway), Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, original cast), Alexandra Socha (Spring Awakening) and Rachel York (Disaster!).

The Go-Go's (original members Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin) have presided over an amazing three-decade reign as high pop priestesses. From their very first show, The Go-Go's wrote and played their own songs, offering five feisty role models for a generation of ready-to-rock girls and guys. The internationally-loved pop hit makers helped cement the foundation of the early '80s pop-rock sound.

Making their Broadway debut as songwriters, The Go-Go's said, "Head Over Heels is a celebration of love in all its forms, joyful, fun and full of heart, driven by the songs that for decades have been making people jump from their seats and dance."

Head Over Heels features The Go-Go's iconic hit songs "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven is a Place on Earth."





