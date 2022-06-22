Poll Results: BroadwayWorld Readers Respond To Mask Policy Change

The Broadway League announced yesterday that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will adopt a "mask optional" policy for the month of July. Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theatres.

Audience masking protocols for August and beyond will be evaluated on a monthly basis as the League continues to monitor the science and will announced in mid-July.

With Broadway theatres' new mask policies beginning in July, we polled our readers on if they plan to wear a mask in July if they're attending a Broadway show.

BroadwayWorld readers took our poll in record numbers. 62% of those who responded said they would still be wearing a mask at Broadway shows next month. 12% of BroadwayWorld readers responded that they would cancel their upcoming Broadway plans because of the change in mask rules. 26% said they would be attending without wearing a mask.