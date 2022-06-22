Poll Results: BroadwayWorld Readers Respond To Mask Policy Change
A majority of our readers said they'd be keeping their mask on next month.
The Broadway League announced yesterday that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will adopt a "mask optional" policy for the month of July. Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theatres.
Audience masking protocols for August and beyond will be evaluated on a monthly basis as the League continues to monitor the science and will announced in mid-July.
With Broadway theatres' new mask policies beginning in July, we polled our readers on if they plan to wear a mask in July if they're attending a Broadway show.
BroadwayWorld readers took our poll in record numbers. 62% of those who responded said they would still be wearing a mask at Broadway shows next month. 12% of BroadwayWorld readers responded that they would cancel their upcoming Broadway plans because of the change in mask rules. 26% said they would be attending without wearing a mask.