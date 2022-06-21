Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Polls: Will You Continue to Wear A Mask in July?

The Broadway League announced that Broadway theatres in New York City will adopt a "mask optional" policy for the month of July.

Jun. 21, 2022  

The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will adopt a "mask optional" policy for the month of July. Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theatres.

Audience masking protocols for August and beyond will be evaluated on a monthly basis as we continue to monitor the science and will announced in mid-July.

With Broadway theatres' new mask policies beginning in July, we want to hear from you: do you plan on continuing to wear a mask in the theatre?



