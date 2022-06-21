BWW Polls: Will You Continue to Wear A Mask in July?

The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will adopt a "mask optional" policy for the month of July. Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theatres.

Audience masking protocols for August and beyond will be evaluated on a monthly basis as we continue to monitor the science and will announced in mid-July.

With Broadway theatres' new mask policies beginning in July, we want to hear from you: do you plan on continuing to wear a mask in the theatre?