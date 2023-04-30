Polish Violinist Magdalena Filipczak to Make Carnegie Hall Debut in May

Creative Classical Concert Management will present the Carnegie Hall debut of award-winning Polish violinist Magdalena Filipczak on Tuesday, May 30th at 8pm in Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall. The program is inspired by the phantasy motif, including Phantasies by Schubert, Wieniawski and Schönberg. Filipczak showcases selections from her debut album, Essence of Violin, including works by Lutosławski, Britten, and Saint-Saëns/Ysaÿe. Cherchant, composed by Stephen Coxe and dedicated to Magdalena Filipczak, will receive its world premiere.



Magdalena will be performing with accomplished American pianist Jessica Xylina Osborne on a fine Francesco Rugeri violin kindly loaned to her through the Beare's International Violin Society by a generous sponsor. Support provided by the Polish Cultural Institute New York.



Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8pm

Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall

57th St. & 7th Ave., New York, NY

Special Discount Tickets: $28.77

Click Here

$39-59

Students & Seniors: $20 at the box office only

CarnegieCharge: 212-247-7800



https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2023/05/30/Magdalena-Filipczak-Violin-0800PM

PROGRAM:

LUTOSŁAWSKI Subito (1992)

SCHÖNBERG Phantasy for Violin with Piano Accompaniment, Op. 47 (1949)

SCHUBERT Fantasia in C major for Violin and Piano, Op. posth. 159, D. 934 (1827)



INTERMISSION



BRITTEN Reveille: a Concert Study for Violin and Piano (1937)

WIENIAWSKI Fantaisie Brillante on motifs from Opera Faust by Charles Gounod, Op. 20 (1865)

STEPHEN COXE Cherchant (2019) for Magdalena Filipczak WORLD PREMIERE

YSAŸE Caprice d'après l'Etude en forme de valse de Saint-Saëns (1901)

Magdalena Filipczak, Violinist

"She is a musical chameleon, quickly getting under the skin of whatever she's playing" wrote The ARTS DESK about award-winning Polish violinist Magdalena Filipczak. With her eclectic and extensive repertoire she has appeared as a soloist and chamber musician in the UK (including Wigmore Hall, Barbican Hall, St John's Smith Square), in Europe (among others in Het Concertgebouw, Tallinn Philharmonic, Cracow Philharmonic, Baltic Philharmonic) as well as in the USA, Canada and South America.

Among her many international competition successes, she is the winner of the IV Heino Eller International Violin Competition in Estonia and recipient of special prizes for the best interpretation of Bach (Bärenreiter Edition Prize) and the best concerto performance (Music Academy in Tallinn Prize). Most recently Magdalena has received the Gold Prize of the 2018 Manhattan International Music Competition, the Silver Prize at the 2018 Berliner International Music Competition, and First Prize at the 2017 United States International Concerto Competition. For her achievement she was awarded Młoda Polska Scholarship (Young Poland) by the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.

Magdalena's new CD with renowned Hungarian pianist Peter Frankl is in the final stage of postproduction. Her solo debut CD, Essence of Violin, has been praised by critics, including The Strad as "glittering...beguiling...captivating...hauntingly atmospheric..." Recently she has been releasing on YouTube her new recordings with her brother, pianist Lukasz Filipczak. Magdalena is also featured in two discs recorded with Gruppo Montebello at the Banff Arts Centre in Canada, two CDs with music by GRAMMY Award-winning composer Tim Garland: Songs to the North Sky and Weather Walker, and two CDs with music by Peter Gregson: Quartets: One and Quartets: Two. Media appearances include BBC Radio 3, Chicago's WFMT Radio, Dutch Radio 4, Canadian Radio, Bulgarian TV, Polish, Austrian and Estonian TV and Radio. Magdalena also toured Brazil and Argentina as a guest leader/director with the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra.

After graduating from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, where she studied with the distinguished Polish violinist Krzysztof Smietana, she was awarded an Individual Artist's Fellowship. At the Guildhall she won the Max and Peggy Morgan Violin Concerto Prize, and together with her brother, pianist Łukasz Filipczak, Ivan Sutton Chamber Music Award of the City Music Society in London. Magdalena also trained voice at the Guildhall with John Evans and later she had private lessons with Benita Valente in America. Currently she is a recipient of the prestigious Fellowship Award of CUNY Graduate Center in New York for Doctoral Studies in Music Performance. During DMA she was mentored by Daniel Phillips and Donald Weilerstein on the violin, and additionally she trained voice with Robert White.



Magdalena was one of the Holland Music Sessions' New Masters on Tour, and she was admitted to and performed at American music training programs, including the Itzhak Perlman Chamber Music Program and Residencies, Yellow Barn, Norfolk Festival, as well as Krzyżowa-Music in Poland, and IMS Prussia Cove in the UK. Magdalena has been awarded scholarships from the Musicians' Benevolent Fund, the Philharmonia Orchestra/Martin Musical Scholarship Fund, the Craxton Memorial Trust, the City of London Corporation, the Derek Butler Trust, the Wolfson Foundation, the English Speaking Union, the Norfolk Festival/Yale Summer Music School Fellowship, the Fishmongers' Company, the Solti Foundation and the Zetland Foundation.



She has given masterclasses in Brazil, Yellow Barn's Young Artists Program, and through Itzhak Perlman's Music Residencies in America. Currently Magdalena is an Adjunct Professor at the Aaron Copland School of Music (Queens College) in New York.



Since 2019 she is supported by the Beare's International Violin Society in London which kindly loans Magdalena some of the finest instruments, including violins by Stradivarius, Nicolo Amati, Guadagnini or Peter Guarneri. For her Carnegie Hall debut, Magdalena will play a fine Francesco Rugeri violin, kindly loaned to her through the Beare's International Violin Society by a generous sponsor. Photos: Krystian Data



http://www.magdalenafilipczak.com

Jessica Xylina Osborne, Pianist

Jessica Xylina Osborne, a native of San Antonio, Texas, has been playing the piano since she was four years old. She comes from a musical family: her mother, an accomplished pianist herself, was Jessica's first teacher. Her mother's father was a self-taught bluegrass guitarist, and his father played the piano as background music for silent movies.

Jessica has enjoyed an illustrious and diverse career in music. She pursues ambitious projects that reflect creativity in programming with the goal of bringing attention to infrequently performed works. She enjoys presenting programs that pair well-known audience favorites with music being written today, in addition to programming works written by composers who have historically been overlooked within the classical music canon.



Jessica has regularly performed with some of the classical music world's biggest stars, including Hilary Hahn, Ani Kavafian, and Timothy Eddy, among many others. In addition to performing at some of the world's top concert halls, including Carnegie Hall, the Seoul Arts Center, and the Kennedy Center, she has gotten to perform at many of the world's most unique and interesting venues. Some of her favorites include the Walton Gardens in Ischia, Italy; the Louvre Museum in Paris; and the Folly Theater in Kansas City.

Jessica received her Bachelor of Music degree in piano performance from the Juilliard School and Indiana University Jacobs School of Music; her Master of Music degree from Rice University; and her Doctorate of Musical Arts from Yale University. Her teachers and mentors include her mother Patricia Osborne, Dr. Marjorie Lee, Seymour Lipkin, Emile Naoumoff, Jon Kimura Parker, and Claude Frank.

In her spare time, Jessica loves reading, yoga, playing with her two very energetic cats, and learning foreign languages.

https://www.xylinapiano.com