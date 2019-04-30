Poetry Series At Bryant Park Reading Room Presented Every Tuesday At Bryant Park

Sit under Bryant Park's London Plane trees and enjoy evening poetry readings throughout the summer! Started in 2005, the Bryant Park Poetry series has created a space dedicated to poetry. Bryant Park Reading Room literary programs have been a conduit for creative writing expression, and that has enabled a dialogue based on diverse perspectives. The Poetry series has the good fortune to be a platform to hear a variety of poetry voices that reflect the community in which we live.

What began as once-a-month readings in the summer of 2005 has grown to a weekly series lasting all summer long in 2019. Every Tuesday at 7pm, from May to September, you will find a poetry reading by exceptionally talented contemporary poets, whose writing styles range from the use of poetic forms, to free verse, and every poetry genre imaginable. This year's extraordinary lineup of poets includes Major Jackson, Chase Twichell, Tom Sleigh, Mark Doty, Jericho Brown, and many more, with support from prominent poetry organizations such as Poetry Society of America, Cave Canem, and Sibling Rivarlry Press, among others. Notable contemporary poets that have participated and presented their work in the past include Charles Simic, James Tate, Yusef Komunyakaa, Philip Levine, Gerald Stern, Anne Carson, J. D. McClatchy, Marie Howe, and Patricia Smith.

The 2019 Poetry series launches tonight, Tuesday, April 30, at 7pm, at the Bryant Park Reading Room with a reading by Dos Madres Press poets.

2019 Poetry Series Schedule

April 30: Carol Alexander, Hilary Sideris, John J. Trause, Jeffrey Cyphers Wright, Barry Wallenstein Produced in partnership with Dos Madres Press

May 7: Kate Daniels, Major Jackson, Elizabeth Jacobson, Chase Twichell

May 14: Libby Burton, Cortney Lamar Charleston, Derek Mong Produced in partnership with Saturnalia Books

May 21: Robert Carr, Kimberly A. Collins, Sarah Sarai, Don Yorty Produced in partnership with Indolent Books

May 28: Charles Bardes, J. Michael Martinez, Michael Montlack, Tom Sleigh

June 4: Michael T. Young, Hayden Saunier, Sarah Wetzel, Gary J. Whitehead Produced in partnership with Terrapin Books

June 11: Lynn McGee, Sara Cahill Marron, Kryssa Schemmerling, Claudia Serea Produced in partnership with Broadstone Books

June 18: James B. Nicola, Matt Pasca, Joseph Stanton, Pramila Venkateswaran

June 25: Stonewall Anniversary Poetry Reading: Michael Broder, Jason Schneiderman, Francisco Arag n, David Groff, Guillermo Filice Castro, Alan Felsenthal, Zachary Pace, Don Yorty, Michael Klein, Timothy Liu, Dean Kostos, Daniel Shapiro, Donika Kelly, r. erica doyle, JP Howard, Joan Larkin, Cheryl Boyce-Taylor, LB Thompson, Heidi Andrea Rhodes, Elaine Sexton, Charan P. Morris, t'ai freedom ford

July 2: Produced in partnership with Poetry Society of America; poets TBA

July 9: Adam Giannelli, Sarah V. Schweig, Zach Savich, Oni Buchanan, Rob Schlegel Produced in partnership with University of Iowa Press

July 16: Orlando Ricardo Menes, Ysabel Y. Gonzalez, Joe Jim nez, Heidi Andrea Restrepo Rhodes, P. Scott Cunningham Produced in partnership with Letras Latinas

July 23: Poetry in Living A Bryant/Whitman Celebration; poets TBA Produced in partnership with The Friends of Cedarmere, Inc.

July 30: Ruben Quesada, Savannah Sipple, Martin Farawell, Luther Hughes, Megan Volpert, Jesse Rice-Evans, George Abraham Produced in partnership with Sibling Rivalry Press

August 6: Andr s Cerpa, Iain Haley Pollack, Francine J. Harris and more TBA

August 13: Produced in partnership with Cave Canem; poets TBA

August 20: James Arthur, Robin Richardson, Michael Prior, Jim Johnstone Produced in partnership with V hicule Press

August 27: Mark Doty, Jericho Brown, Matty Layne Glasgow Produced in partnership with Red Hen Press

September 3: Ryan Black, Andrei Codrescu, Jessica Greenbaum, Michael Waters Produced in partnership with University of Pittsburgh Press

September 10: Estha Weiner, Bertha Rogers, Neil Shepard, Philip Fried Produced in partnership with Salmon Press

September 17: Maya Phillips, Julia Guez, Patrick Donnelly, Laure-Anne Bosselaar Produced in partnership with Four Way Books

September 24: Produced in partnership with The Song Cave; poets TBA





