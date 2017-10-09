Podcast: Theatre Best Friends David Yazbek and Ted Greenberg Visit 'Keith Price's Curtain Call'

Who knew that Emmy, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, OBIE Award Winning, 3x Tony Award nominated, Lyricist/Composer, David Yazbek, and Emmy Award Winning, comedian, writer, actor, TEd Greenberg, were best friends? Who would have thought after all of these years that these best friends would be simultaneously having their art represented on New York City stages around the same time?

TEd Greenberg is currently in previews for his one man show, ACE. Soon to start previews will be his co-conspirator & best friend's show, The Band's Visit.

both sat with me to chat about their journeys as comedians and artists, their upcoming projects, and being best friends to this day. Check out my conversation with these amazingly talented, hysterically funny, and very cool guys.

Listen to the episode here:

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

All episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to iTunes, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.

Become a Patron or Guest Producer of Keith Price's Curtain Call and you will get early access to special content, advance knowledge of future guests so maybe you can ask the legends your own questions, too.

Subscribe and Follow:

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Itunes

Keith Price's Curtain Call on You Tube

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Google Play

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Libsyn

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Mixcloud

Keith Price's Curtain Call on Soundcloud

Twitter

Instagram

FB

Related Articles