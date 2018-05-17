Podcast: The 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Heads to the Red Carpet of the New Dramatists Luncheon Honoring Denzel Washington

For the past 3 years, I have been able to cover the New Dramatists Luncheon, and each time, I am amazed at the people that I get to meet when doing a red carpet. It's nice to see some new faces and a dream to see the familiar ones. This year's honoree is 2x Academy Award winning/ Tony Award winning and current nominee for his performance in Eugene O'Neill's THE ICEMAN COMETH, Denzel Washington.

Unfortunately, I did not get a chance to talk to him, but I did meet some fabulous folks. Among some of those guests: 4x Tony Award Nominee, Condola Rashad, Tony Award winning director, Kenny Leon, 2x Academy Award winning/ 5x Tony Award Nominee, Glenda Jackson, Tony Award winner and current nominee, La Chanze, to name a few. So take a few minutes, and enjoy some of my shenanigans and fun chat with some of today's biggest names on the Great White Way.

Listen to the episode here:

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

All episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to iTunes, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.

