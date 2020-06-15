Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Nik Walker of CHAOS TWINS!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Actor and Activist Nik Walker joins Ilana on the podcast and shares stories of growing up the son of a single mom who was first Black female news anchor in New England. His mother, Liz Walker, got Nik involved in the theater early as a way to help with most likely what we would diagnose today as Attention Deficit Disorder. But- the theater, reading and art became an obsession for Nik . He studied theater at New York University and his first gig out of school was with a children's theater company. Early on his friends were cast in Hamilton and he wondered if he would get a chance to be in a show like that. Great jobs on Broadway did come his way in Motown and others but then he too found himself in Hamilton. At first he covered several roles but he became the first actor to play Burr in the National tour of Hamilton. Nik talks candidly about what it was like growing up Black in a mostly white neighborhood and how childhood anxiety still impacts his life today . He is the beloved "little brother" to so many Broadway actors , loves a great prank on stage and off and.... is about to co-host the talk show Chaos Twins for BroadwayWorld (premieres June 17 at 4pm), alongside his dear friend, Sasha Hutchings.

Nik Walker is an actor, cinephile, theme park nerd and collector of talented frenemies. Currently leading the Broadway cast of Ain't Too Proud (after 3 years as Aaron Burr in the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton), he's also been seen in Motown the Musical, Peter and the Starcatcher, on TV in Law and Order SVU, and regionally at La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe and The Denver Center, to name a few. A playwright, he is the co-writer of Company One's ARTiculation, and the creator of The Bloody Boston Trilogy. He is cohost of the talk show The Chaos Twins, hosted by BroadwayWorld, and his movie podcast, Little Justice, is streaming with the Broadway Podcast Network. @nikkywalks

