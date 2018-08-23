Podcasts
Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Welcomes GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER's Brandon Williams

Aug. 23, 2018  

It is official that the Broadway Theater Season has begun. Head Over Heels, Pretty Woman, and Getting The Band Back Together, are the musicals kicking off the summer. I recently had a chance to sit with Brandon Williams from Getting the Band Back Together. He makes his Broadway debut playing the show's Bad Boy.

Twenty years as a stand up comedian and actor shine through as he brings forth the perfect blend of comic timing, talent, and dare I say brawn? Come to Broadway and see this funny man, and if you cannot, then do yourself a favor and watch his really funny web series, STAY AT HOME DAD.

In the meantime, please enjoy my conversation with one of Broadway's burning hunk of bad boy goodness.

Listen to the episode here:

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Welcomes GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER's Brandon WilliamsPrice, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

All episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to iTunes, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.

