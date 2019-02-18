Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Welcomes COME FROM AWAY Star Jenn Colella

I really do love it when I finally get the chance to sit with one of my favorite Broadway Divas. I have been waiting to have studio time with the Tony Award© Nominee, Drama Desk Award Winning, Jenn Colella for a long time. While still wowing crowds 8 shows a week in Come From Away, she took some time from her busy schedule to sit and gab with me about her show, her career, her life, and so much more. When I found out that Ms Colella also had a life as a comedian, it made me love her more. Please enjoy my conversation with the absolutely fabulous, Jenn Colella.

Listen to the episode here:

