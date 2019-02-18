Podcasts
Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Welcomes COME FROM AWAY Star Jenn Colella

Feb. 18, 2019  

I really do love it when I finally get the chance to sit with one of my favorite Broadway Divas. I have been waiting to have studio time with the Tony Award© Nominee, Drama Desk Award Winning, Jenn Colella for a long time. While still wowing crowds 8 shows a week in Come From Away, she took some time from her busy schedule to sit and gab with me about her show, her career, her life, and so much more. When I found out that Ms Colella also had a life as a comedian, it made me love her more. Please enjoy my conversation with the absolutely fabulous, Jenn Colella.

Listen to the episode here:

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Welcomes COME FROM AWAY Star Jenn Colella Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

All episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to iTunes, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.

Become a Patron or Guest Producer of Keith Price's Curtain Call and you will get early access to special content, advance knowledge of future guests so maybe you can ask the legends your own questions, too.

COME FROM AWAY Will Celebrate February 18 All Over the World

COME FROM AWAY Companion Book Out This August

TV: The Story of COME FROM AWAY Gets Animated!

Interview: Jim Walton Gets Screeched In as COME FROM AWAY's New Nick!

