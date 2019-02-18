Podcasts
Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Welcomes CHOIR BOY's Chuck Cooper, Austin Pendleton

Feb. 18, 2019  

Since I have already told you how much I LOVE the current Broadway Limited-Run Hit, Choir Boy, it stands to reason that with a little artful requesting, I would be able to wrangle an interview with somebody from that show.

Having had the pleasure of talking to both of the show's veteran performers, Tony Award© winning actor, Chuck Cooper (Broadway's THE LIFE, PRINCE OF BROADWAY, CHERRY ORCHARD) And Tony Award nominated actor/director/teacher, Austin Pendleton (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, LITTLE FOXES, DIARY OF ANNE FRANK), for separate projects, it is a BLAST to have them in studio together. We chat about this amazing play, their careers, and of course there is always a laughter.

Please enjoy my conversation with the these fabulous folks and try to see Choir Boy, if you can.

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

All episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to iTunes, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.

