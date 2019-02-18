Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Welcomes CHOIR BOY's Chuck Cooper, Austin Pendleton

Since I have already told you how much I LOVE the current Broadway Limited-Run Hit, Choir Boy, it stands to reason that with a little artful requesting, I would be able to wrangle an interview with somebody from that show.

Having had the pleasure of talking to both of the show's veteran performers, Tony Award© winning actor, Chuck Cooper (Broadway's THE LIFE, PRINCE OF BROADWAY, CHERRY ORCHARD) And Tony Award nominated actor/director/teacher, Austin Pendleton (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, LITTLE FOXES, DIARY OF ANNE FRANK), for separate projects, it is a BLAST to have them in studio together. We chat about this amazing play, their careers, and of course there is always a laughter.

Please enjoy my conversation with the these fabulous folks and try to see Choir Boy, if you can.

Listen to the episode here:

