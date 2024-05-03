Listen: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Cast Album is Now Available Digitally

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Original Broadway Cast Album of Gutenberg! The Musical! featuring GRAMMY® Award winners and Tony Award® nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells has been released digitally today, Friday, May 3.

The album is available now at https://orcd.co/gutenberg.

On Friday, May 17, the album will be released in physical format from Center Stage Records and Yellow Sound Label. The album also features comedy legend Mel Brooks in the role of the ‘Guest Producer.’

Listen to the Gutenberg! cast album below:

The album is produced and mixed by 12-time Emmy Award winner and three-time GRAMMY Award nominee Michael Croiter. Van Dean, Marcia Goldberg, Andrew Paradis, serve as Executive Producers. Gutenberg! composers Anthony King and Scott Brown along with Marco Paguia serve as album co-producers. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by T.O. Sterrett, vocal supervision is by Liz Caplan, and music direction is by Paguia. The album is available now at https://orcd.co/gutenberg.

Written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Gutenberg! is one of the biggest hits of the 2023-2024 season and became the talk of New York with a never-ending stream of Guest Producers who “ate dreams” with Gad and Rannells including Hillary Rodham Clinton, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Billy Crystal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kerry Washington, Anne Hathaway & Anna Wintour, Will Ferrell, Patti LuPone, Ariana DeBose, “Weird” Al Yankovic, Al Roker, Senator Chuck Schumer, Cynthia Erivo, Nathan Lane, Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenowith, LaChanze, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jordan Fisher, Steve Guttenberg, Triumph The Insult Comic Dog (and Robert Smigel), and Audra McDonald.

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show.

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across North America, as well as the UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

The design team for Gutenberg! featured Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager).

Gutenberg! The Musical! was produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group; Patrick Catullo; Bad Robot Live; Seth A. Goldstein; Isaac Robert Hurwitz; Runyonland Productions; Elizabeth Armstrong; Timothy Bloom; Larry Lelli; Medley Houlihan; Alchemation; The Council; Crescent Road; Wendy Federman; Marcia Goldberg; Hariton DeRoy; LD Entertainment; James L. Nederlander; Albert Nocciolino; Spencer Ross; Independent Presenters Network; Triptyk Studios/Iris Smith; Jonathan Demar/Griffin Dohr; Andrew Diamond/Alexander Donnelly; Roy Gabay/Nicole Eisenberg; FutureHome Productions/Koenisberg Subhedar; Jessica R. Jenen/Linda B. Rubin; Dan Powell/ Powell/Amplify Pictures; Jeremy Wein/Walport Productions; Kristin Caskey; Mike Isaacson; and Bee Carrozzini.

Play Broadway Games