Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company Announces Emily Mann: A Celebration Launch Panel

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company presents the inaugural event of its 2021-22 season-- a season celebrating the work of American theatre icon, Emily Mann, on Wednesday, September 29th from 7.00 to 8:30 pm.

Emily Mann: A Celebration is virtual and live season of plays by an American icon

This special event will provide viewers the opportunity to meet this extraordinary playwright, director, innovator, arts advocate and activist, in person -- at least, virtually! -- and learn more about her ground-breaking work.

The event will feature a star-studded panel of Emily's colleagues and friends, including Academy award nominee Mary McDonnell, Broadway powerhouses Daphne Rubin Vega, Nicole Ari Parker and Kecia Lewis, award-winning directors Jade King Carroll and Mark Armstrong, internationally renowned feminist scholar Jill Dolan, and acclaimed writer Alexis Greene, author of "Emily Mann: Rebel Artist of the American Theater."

Joseph W. Rodriguez, PCTC's Producing Artistic Director will act as host, and Erica Stevens Abbitt will be moderator.

For tickets to the livestream, on Wednesday, September 29th (7-8:30 pm EST), or streaming access (until 12 pm EST) Saturday, October 2nd, go to: www.playhousecreatures.org.