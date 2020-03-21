Placido Domingo Resigns From Opera Union; Donates $500,000 to Sexual Harassment Eradication Programs

Placido Domingo has resigned from the opera union, and will contribute $500,000 to sexual harassment eradication programs, as well as a fund to help opera employees, according to ABC News.

This comes after the American Guild of Musical Artists and Los Angeles Opera found sexual harassment allegations against Domingo to be credible.

Last year, multiple allegations were made against Domingo, which were published in a series of Associated Press stories.

AGMA announced last month that its four-month investigation found Domingo had "engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace."

Read more on ABC News.





