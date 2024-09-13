Pittsburgh CLO Will Half Programming For Summer 2025 to 'Ensure Long-Term Sustainability'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Pittsburgh CLO announced today their summer 2025 lineup would include half the number of shows in the 2024 summer season, with one being a touring production. The summer 2024 lineup consisted of six shows cast and produced locally.

The CLO announced a strategic shift for Pittsburgh CLO, with a move from a six-show to a three-show summer lineup with all shows at the Benedum Center, calling it "a necessary adjustment to ensure long-term sustainability while maintaining the high quality of productions audiences expect from Pittsburgh CLO."

The 2025 Summer of Musicals offers an exciting trio of productions that will bring magic and entertainment to the Benedum stage: Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT (June 17-22) – Sponsored by Joan Clark Davis, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical (July 1-6), and Disney's FROZEN (July 18-27).

This shift underscores the challenges faced by nonprofit arts organizations nationwide. Theater organizations, like Pittsburgh CLO, are grappling with increasing production costs, fluctuating audience attendance, and the lingering impact of the pandemic on the arts. As the demand for financial responsibility grows, so does the need to adapt. The 2025 Summer of Musicals has been carefully curated to strike a balance between fiscal sustainablity and delivering Broadway caliber entertainment that Pittsburgh audiences have come to expect from the Pittsburgh CLO.

"As we look ahead to the Summer of 2025, I'm filled with excitement and gratitude for the continued support of our loyal audience and donors. This season's lineup is a testament to our commitment to bringing live professional musical theater to Pittsburgh, with productions that span generations and genres," said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer of Pittsburgh CLO. "From the legendary romance of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT to the thrilling adventure of BACK TO THE FUTURE, and the beloved family favorite Disney's FROZEN, there is truly something for everyone."

Subscription renewal for current subscribers starts today! New subscriptions will go on sale September 23, 2024. Single tickets will go on sale early 2025. Keep an eye on Pittsburgh CLO's social media and website for announcements. Pittsburgh CLO Subscribers get the best seats at the best prices and receive exclusive benefits. A Pittsburgh CLO subscription is not only support for Pittsburgh CLO, but an investment in the future of musical theatre in our community! For more information, please visit https://www.pittsburghclo.org.

Pittsburgh CLO Summer 2025 Lineup

Learner & Loewe's CAMELOT

JUNE 17 – 22

Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner

Music by Frederick Loewe

Journey to a mystical realm where thrones are won through power, love, and betrayal — and swords decide the fate of kings — a kingdom's destiny hangs in the balance. Lerner and Loewe’s timeless musical masterpiece plunges us into the legendary love triangle between King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and the valiant Sir Lancelot. Their passions and loyalties will shape the rise and fall of Arthur's realm. Yet, as with all great legends, the dream of CAMELOT may come at a cost — as the quest for love and honor clashes with the pursuit of power. Revered as a legendary triumph on Broadway, this epic tale of knights and royalty has captivated audiences of all generations. The show’s haunting ballads and stirring anthems, including "If Ever I Would Leave You," "I Loved You Once in Silence," and "The Lusty Month of May," echo across the ages proving why legends endure and speak to us today.

BACK TO THE FUTURE

JULY 1 - 6

Co-Creators: Bob Gale & Robert Zemeckis

Book by Bob Gale

Music & Lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard

Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Pittsburgh in 2025. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself...back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when BACK TO THE FUTURE hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theater history forever.

Disney’s FROZEN

JULY 18 - 27

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez,

Book by Jennifer Lee

Set the magic free with Disney’s spectacular, award-winning musical, Disney’s FROZEN. This jaw-dropping production will melt hearts of all ages with its extravagant beauty, iconic music, and hilarious fun. Disney’s FROZEN is an unforgettable journey packed with lovable characters, thrilling surprises, and soaring music, including twelve new songs written especially for the show, alongside all the classics such as "For the First Time in Forever," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and the worldwide smash hit, "Let it Go."

Pittsburgh CLO gratefully acknowledges the generosity of RAD, The Heinz Endowments, KDKA-TV, and PNC for its sponsorship of the PNC Summer Series as well as Joan Clark Davis for her sponsorship of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT.

