Pipeline Arts Foundation Announces Award Winners; Over $100,000 Awarded to Six New Musicals

The Pipeline Arts Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2024 Awards.

$20,000 Winners:

The Female Pope - Book & Lyrics by Shannon Burkett; Music by Heather Christian

Hag - Book & Lyrics by Kate Douglas; Music & Lyrics by Grace McLean

The Oscar Micheaux Project - Music by Alphonso Horne; Lyrics by Jesse L. Kearney Jr. & Peter Mills; Book by Jesse L. Kearney Jr. & Cara Reichel (additional music by Peter Mills)

$17,000 Winners:

Call Me From the Grave - Music & Lyrics by Charlie Romano; Book by Harold Hodge Jr.

fora - Jae Broderick - Book, Lyrics & Music; Matthew AC Cohen - Music

Tomorrow by the Sea - Book, Lyrics: Yunhye Park; Book, Lyrics, Music: Alexander Ronneburg; Music: Erika Ito

Tomorrow by the Sea's composer Alexander Ronneburg said, "We are incredibly honored to receive this award. The award, and the funds will go a long way in the development of our show." "Thank you so much to Pipeline for watering the seeds that will allow fora to grow," Jae Broderick said. Call Me From the Grave's Charlie Romano said, "With this funding, we will be able to create a studio album to debut some of the show's soulful score on a larger platform, as well as partially fund a theatrical workshop that will allow elements of staging and choreography to be introduced to the show for the first time." Shannon Burkett from the Female Pope is "So honored and humbled to be receiving this Pipeline Award! Creating musicals is a very long and winding road." Kate Douglas is "Thrilled to mount our first public reading of Hag." Cara Reichel from The Oscar Micheaux Project exclaims, "Thank you so much for this support!"

Looking ahead, Pipeline aims to expand its support in 2025. We strive to champion and amplify the diverse array of voices shaping the future of musical theater. Applications for the 2025 awards will open in late 2024. Click to be notified when we reopen.

About The Pipeline Arts Foundation:

Pipeline is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to moving musical theater forward. With dwindling options for original works to get to the stage, the Pipeline Arts Foundation provides vital support to early- and mid-career artists as they develop boundary-pushing work.

