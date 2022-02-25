Pianist Seong-Jin Cho to Step in Tonight as Soloist with Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Carnegie Hall and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra today jointly announced that pianist Seong-Jin Cho will step in for Denis Matsuev, performing Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 with Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra at Carnegie Hall tonight, Friday, February 25 at 8:00 p.m. This evening's all-Rachmaninoff program is the first of three performances with Maestro Nézet-Séguin and the orchestra taking place at Carnegie Hall this weekend with concerts also scheduled for Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 27 at 2:00 p.m. As announced yesterday, Yannick Nézet-Séguin replaces Valery Gergiev for these concerts.

Concertgoers will be notified of this artist update directly. Ticketholders with questions can call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or email feedback@carnegiehall.org.

With an overwhelming talent and innate musicality, Seong-Jin Cho has made his mark as one of the consummate talents of his generation. His thoughtful and poetic, assertive and tender, virtuosic and colorful playing combine panache with an impressive sense of balance.



Mr. Cho was brought to the world's attention when he won the first prize at the International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw. The following January, he signed an exclusive recording contract with Deutsche Grammophon. An artist in high demand, Mr. Cho works with the world's most prestigious orchestras, including the Berliner Philharmoniker, London Symphony Orchestra, Munich Philharmonic, Orchestre de Paris, and The Philadelphia Orchestra.



Highlights of Mr. Cho's 2021/22 season include debuts with the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig and Mozarteum Orchestra Salzburg. He returns to the Los Angeles Philharmonic and New York Philharmonic, each under their respective music directors, as well as Orchestre National de France with Cristian Măcelaru and Konzerthausorchester Berlin with Christoph Eschenbach. He has collaborated with conductors Myung-Whun Chung, Gustavo Dudamel, Iván Fischer, Manfred Honeck, Gianandrea Noseda, Antonio Pappano, Sir Simon Rattle, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Jaap van Zweden and has a long-standing musical partnership with Yannick Nézet-Séguin, which includes a recording of Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20, K. 466 on Deutsche Grammophon.



An active recitalist, Mr. Cho performs in many of the world's most prestigious concert halls. He made his New York recital debut in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage in 2017 and returned to the Hall's recital series in 2019.



Born in 1994 in Seoul, Mr. Cho started studying piano at the age of six and gave his first public recital at 11. In 2009, he became the youngest-ever winner of Japan's Hamamatsu International Piano Competition. In 2011, he won third prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. From 2012 to 2015, Mr. Cho studied with Michel Béroff at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Paris. He is now based in Berlin.