Pianist Katya Grineva Will Perform Holiday Concert At Carnegie Hall

Acclaimed Russian pianist Katya Grineva returns to Carnegie Hall for her highly anticipated annual holiday concert for one night only, Friday, December 27th. Celebrating her 19th consecutive Stern appearance, Katya is the most performed solo female artist at the iconic venue. In what has become a seasonal tradition for local New York City families and tourists alike, Katya's festive concert is a highlight of the holiday season. (Program details are below.)

Katya mixes seasonal repertoire such as The Nutcracker Suite with romantic virtuosos by Chopin, Debussy, Gershwin, and more. "The festive sounds of Christmas carols and holiday tunes inspire everyone to get into the holiday spirit," says Katya. In keeping with the holiday spirit, Katya uses her talent to spread joy to children. Once again, Katya is welcoming approximately 500 underprivileged children, some from orphanages, and others from community schools, to attend her Carnegie Hall concert as her guests. Katya can be found bringing the healing power of music to children in hospitals and schools in the tristate area throughout the year.

Katya has carved a reputation for being an extraordinary performer and her showcasing of romantic selections by Schubert, Liszt, Satie, and Chopin. Described by The New York Times as "liquid...dreamlike," Katya's playing is hailed for its fluidity and abundance of poetic expression. Her most recent New York City performance took place this past fall at Carnegie's Weill Recital Hall with cellist Byron Duckwall.

Katya, known for her romantic piano, has played throughout the United States, Guam, Europe, South America, Africa, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines. She is the only female solo pianist to have performed in the distinguished Carnegie Hall Isaac Stern auditorium a record 18 times. A "noted exponent of Romantic repertoire (WNYC Radio)," Katya captures audiences with her breathless, ethereal concerts.

Born in Moscow, she studied piano at the Moscow Music School, and then the School of Music at the Moscow Conservatory, where she studied with Professor Pavel Messner. She moved to New York in 1989 and received a scholarship to enter the Mannes School of Music graduate program, studying with Nina Svetlanova, followed by private coaching with Vladja Mashke, who played a key role in the young pianist's development.

Katya made her American debut in 1993 with a performance of Mozart's Piano Concerto, No. 27 in B-flat, K.595 accompanied by the Baltimore Symphony. In 1998, she made her Carnegie Hall debut. She has been a guest performer in Ecuador with the Guayaquil Symphony Orchestra and performed for the Fillipino President Gloria Macapagal and does many charity concerts throughout the country. In 2006, she was chosen to exclusively perform and record the world premieres of piano sonatas by romantic Viennese composer Marcel Tyberg. At the Australian concerts in Melbourne and in Sydney, the audience heard for the first time in Australia two compositions from Tyberg's "Lost" piano sonatas.

She has been awarded the honorable title of Steinway Artist, a special honor from the New York State Shields, and recognition from the government of Guam for her special achievements. Her philanthropic work garnered her accolades, including recipient of the Gusi Peace Prize from Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and Outstanding Women Award from Ercolano Italy.

She has released nine CDs, the latest one being The Complete Chopin Nocturnes. Katya recently completed a tour of Africa as a guest of the Russian Embassy. For more information, visit katyagrineva.com.

