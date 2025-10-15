Pianist James (Zijian) Wei to Make His Carnegie Hall Debut Recital in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Piano Cleveland will present rising star James (Zijian) Wei, winner of the 2024 Mixon First Prize at the Cleveland International Piano Competition in recital at Carnegie Hall's famed Zankel Hall. The performance will take place on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 3:00 PM.

Hailed for his poetic sensitivity, dynamic virtuosity, and commanding presence at the keyboard, James (Zijian) Wei has captivated audiences around the world with performances that combine technical brilliance with deep emotional insight. As the winner of international prizes, Wei continues to build a reputation as a compelling voice in the new generation of classical pianists.

In his recital Wei explores wanderlust with what he calls "excursions" into music that spans generations and genres. "Excursions" refers both literally and metaphorically to journeys-geographic, emotional, and stylistic. From Mozart and Beethoven's classical paths through the more adventurous harmonies of Scriabin, the lyrical American idiom of Barber, the Romantic luxuriance of Strauss reimagined by Grainger, to the swirling waltz‑imagery of Ravel, Wei invites audiences to roam through time, culture, and expression in his program.

"Presenting an artist like James on a stage as grand as Carnegie's Zankel Hall is one of the greatest pleasures for Piano Cleveland," says Yaron Kohlberg, the organization's Artistic Director. "James and his ability to connect to audiences through stellar performances perfectly embodies the mission of Piano Cleveland: to build a better world through the transformative power of piano."

The full repertoire of Wei's recital is as follows: Piano Sonata in A Major, K. 331 W.A. Mozart

Piano Sonata No. 28 in A Major, Op. 101 L. van Beethoven

Piano Sonata No. 5, Op. 53 A. Scriabin

Excursions S. Barber

"Ramble on the love-duet" from Der Rosenkavalier R. Strauss (arr. P. Grainger)

La valse M. Ravel