Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORK

New York, New York will open April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre.

Feb. 27, 2023  

New York, New York is officially in rehearsals! Below, check out photos of the cast in action and footage of "Cheering For Me Now" and "My Own Music".

New York, New York begins performances Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

It will star Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle and Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward") as Francine Evan with Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.

Photo Credit: Paul Kolnik

New York, New York
Anna Uzele & Ben Davis

New York, New York
Clyde Alves

New York, New York
Emily Skinner

New York, New York
Janet Dacal and Angel Sigala

New York, New York
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele

New York, New York
Jim Borstelmann and cast

New York, New York
John Clay III

New York, New York
John Kander, Lin-Manuel Miranda

New York, New York
Creative team

New York, New York
Creative team

New York, New York
Oliver Prose




