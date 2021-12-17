Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA

pixeltracker

The film premieres in select theaters on December 25, and globally on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.

Dec. 17, 2021  

Apple and A24 just celebrated the LA premiere of Joel Coen's upcoming "The Tragedy of Macbeth" film, premiering in select theaters on December 25, and globally on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.

Apple Original Films presents an A24 and IAC Films production, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," based on the play by William Shakespeare and written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The producers are Joel Coen, Frances McDormand and Robert Graf.

The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, production design by Stefan Dechant and cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel.

Photos courtesy of A24/Apple

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Matt Dentler

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Derek Luke

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Corey Hawkins and Moses Ingram

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Frances McDormand, Producer, and Joel Coen

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Frances McDormand, Producer, and Joel Coen

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Denzel Washington

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Producer, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Sean Patrick Thomas, Lucas Barker, Moses Ingram, Stephen Root and Joel Coen

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Producer, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Sean Patrick Thomas, Lucas Barker, Moses Ingram, Stephen Root and Joel Coen

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Producer, and Joel Coen

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Ron Perlman

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Andre Hyland and Daniella Pineda

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Joann Loveless

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Stefan Dechant

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Sharon Stone

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Corey Hawkins

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Corey Hawkins

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Chike Okonkwo

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Kota Eberhardt

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Sean Patrick Thomas

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Aonika Laurent and Sean Patrick Thomas

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Moses Ingram

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Moses Ingram

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Stephen Root

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Lucas Barker

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Emma King

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Alex Hassell

Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA
Alex Hassell and Emma King


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

More Hot Stories For You