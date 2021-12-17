Photos: Joel Coen's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Premieres in LA

Apple and A24 just celebrated the LA premiere of Joel Coen's upcoming "The Tragedy of Macbeth" film, premiering in select theaters on December 25, and globally on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.

Apple Original Films presents an A24 and IAC Films production, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," based on the play by William Shakespeare and written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The producers are Joel Coen, Frances McDormand and Robert Graf.

The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, production design by Stefan Dechant and cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel.