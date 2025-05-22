Photos and Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Celebrates 2025 Fleet Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, Operation Mincemeat celebrated the start of 2025 Fleet Week by recreating the famous Stage Door Canteen in partnership with Sardi’s, originally started by the American Theatre Wing during World War II. After the Stage Door Canteen, service members were welcomed to the show and celebrated by the cast at curtain call.



During World War II, the Stage Door Canteen was a legendary New York institution where Broadway’s brightest volunteered their time to entertain and uplift American servicemen before they shipped out. Operated by The American Theatre Wing in the basement of the old 44th Street Theatre, the canteen became a vibrant meeting ground for stars and sailors alike. With dancing, live music, and impromptu performances, it offered comfort, camaraderie, and a touch of glamour in uncertain times.



Operation Mincemeat has been extended through February 15, 2026 by popular demand, originally set to be a 16-week run.



In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

