Photos: Young Talent Takes Center Stage at ARE YOU THE NEXT SHOWSTOPPER? Competition In NYC

Photos from last weekend’s “Are You the Next Showstopper?!” competition reveal a packed house and electric performances as 15 young artists from across the country gathered at Theatre 555 in Midtown Manhattan.

Hosted by the N’Kenge Foundation, the event featured performers ages 12 to 30, each vying for a coveted slot in the Ultimate Paris Summer Arts Program. The stage lit up with music, movement, and emotion as finalists competed in front of a live audience and a panel of industry professionals.

The event arrives at a critical moment for arts education, as schools across the U.S. continue to cut music, dance, and theater programs. Against this backdrop, the N’Kenge Foundation held firm to its mission—supporting rising artists and providing them with tools, mentorship, and access.

Finalists included Quincy Adair, Julie Biancheri, Willow Lautenberg, Christopher Miller, Maryann Murray, Samridhi Nia Pandey, Matteo Russo, Mia Soleil Sanchez, Arianna Sangram, Gus Schonfeld, Nicole Suazo, Emily Trias, Jojo Vittoria, and Olivia Wu. All 15 were selected from a national applicant pool to perform for the chance to train and perform in Paris this summer.

The competition kicked off with a high-energy group number and closed with a full-cast finale. Throughout the afternoon, performers shared bold renditions and personal stories that resonated with the audience.

One of the most dramatic moments came during the announcement of winners in the 12–19 age group. Mia Sanchez and Gus Schonfeld scored within a single point of each other—one of the tightest margins in the event’s history. In response, N’Kenge made a surprise announcement: both would go to Paris. Despite only having funds for one, she pledged to raise the additional money, appealing directly to the audience for support.

Matteo Russo, winner of the 20–30 age group, will also join the summer program in Paris.

Jojo Vittoria was named the People’s Choice winner, while Quincy Adair received special recognition for leading the peer-to-peer fundraising campaign.

This year also introduced a new media partnership with Reel Works, offering student filmmakers hands-on experience documenting the event. A forthcoming documentary series will highlight their work behind the scenes.

To fully fund the additional scholarship, the Foundation is aiming to raise $5,000 by June 15. Tax-deductible donations can be made at nkengefoundation.org, and an online auction is now open, featuring unique memorabilia and experiences including a signed guitar from Prince and VIP access to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The N’Kenge Foundation supports young artists through training, mentorship, and performance opportunities. Its summer Paris program provides an immersive international experience that combines instruction and real-world performance in one of the world’s most iconic cultural cities.