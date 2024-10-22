Photos: WALDEN at Second Stage Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy Rossum, Zoe Winters, and Motell Foster star in Amy Berryman’s play, WALDEN, directed by Whitney White at Second Stage Theater. The production is now in previews and will officially open on November 7th at the Tony Kiser Theater. Check out all new production photos below!

Theatrical rising star and O’Neill finalist Amy Berryman brings us a drama about how vast the space can be between two people. In the near future, Stella (Rossum) and her fiancé, Bryan, are waiting at their remote cabin for Stella’s estranged twin sister, Cassie (Winters). Raised by their astronaut father to be NASA scientists, the twins have taken different paths: Cassie has just returned from a successful moon mission, while Stella has left NASA behind. When they reunite, old conflicts reignite, forcing the sisters to choose between staying on Earth or pursuing a future in space, as humanity’s fate hangs in the balance. Directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), WALDEN is a thrilling and engrossing new play that wrestles between the gravitational pulls of duty and desire.