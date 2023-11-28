Photos & Video: Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse

“White Christmas” will run through December 31.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

Jeremiah James, Jarran Muse, Ashley Blanchet and Kaitlyn Frank lead the cast of the stage adaptation of the beloved Hollywood musical. James, who plays Bob Wallace recently appeared in the Broadway company of “Funny Girl” with Leah Michele. Muse, who appears in the role of Phil Davis, was in the original Broadway cast of “White Christmas” and most recently appeared on Broadway in “Ain’t Too Proud.” Blanchet, who stars as Betty Haynes, was recently seen on Broadway in “Waitress” and as Elsa in Broadway’s “Frozen.” Kaitlyn Frank, who plays Judy Haynes was recently seen on Broadway in “Funny Girl.” 

Get a first look at photos and videos below!

The production also features Nathan Lucrezio (Broadway’s “Aladdin” and “Diana: The Musical”) as Ralph Sheldrake, Richard E. Waits (BCP’s “Kinky Boots” and LaMaMa’s “Mama Rose”) as General Waverly, and Ruth Gottschall (BCP’s “Guys and Dolls,” “42nd Street” and Broadway’s “Mary Poppins”) as Martha. 

The company includes Caitlin Belcik (Broadway: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”), Michael Harp (2019 Jimmy Award Nominee), Jay Aubrey Jones (Broadway’s “Cats” and “How to Succeed…), Kat Katona (White Plains Arts Center’s “Cabaret”), Lauralyn McClelland (Broadway’s “Grease!” and “West Side Story”), Stephanie Eve Parker (Mt Gretna’s “Applause!”), Joey Socci (Paul Taylor’s Company B at Pace University), Jesse Swimm (Broadway’s “School of Rock”), and Renell Taylor (“A Wonderful World”). Tara Rajan (“The Goodbye Girl” Off-Broadway) and MacKenzie Reff (Paper Mill’s “Finding Nemo”) will alternate in the role of Susan Waverly.

 

The creative team includes David L. Arsenault (Scenic Design), Nicole V. Moody (Costume Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair and Wig Design), Kirk Bookman (Lighting Design), and Ashton Michael Corey (Sound Design). Musical Director is Jeffrey Campos. Pamela Edington is production stage manager. Casting by Paul Hardt. 

Based on the classic Hollywood movie musical, “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” is a technicolor, Broadway musical extravaganza. With music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, “White Christmas” contains some Berlin’s most popular tunes including "Blue Skies," "I Love a Piano," "How Deep is the Ocean?,” ''Count Your Blessings” and the title song, “White Christmas.” 

“White Christmas” will run through December 31 and play Tuesdays and Thursday evenings at 7:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, with matinees on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm. Tickets start at $39. Special discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. 

For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Photo credit: Joan Marcus
The cast

Ashley Blanchet and Kaitlyn Frank
Ashley Blanchet and Kaitlyn Frank

Jarran Muse and Kaitlyn Frank
Jarran Muse and Kaitlyn Frank

Jarran Muse and Jeremiah James
Jarran Muse and Jeremiah James

The cast
The cast

The cast
The cast

Jesse Swim, Jeremiah James, Ruth Gottschall and Jarran Muse with the cast
esse Swim, Jeremiah James, Ruth Gottschall and Jarran Muse with the cast

Ruth Gottschall with the cast
Ruth Gottschall with the cast

The cast
The cast

Jeremiah James with the cast
Jeremiah James with the cast

Richard E. Waits
Richard E. Waits

Jeremiah James
Jeremiah James

Jeremiah James and Jarran Muse
Jeremiah James and Jarran Muse

Jeremiah James and Mackenzie Reff
Jeremiah James and Mackenzie Reff






