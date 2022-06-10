Photos & Video: First Look at Alice Ripley and Adam Pascal in NEXT TO NORMAL in Spain

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning musical Next To Normal has been adapted in a new, live immersive musical theater format, and will receive its worldwide premiere at the Festival Grec de Barcelona this July.

This production will be the first Broadway show to be presented in this new, 60-minute, disruptive, 100% immersive, live musical theater format. With no sets or props, Next to Normal will play a 20,000 square-foot venue, utilizing a surround-sound system and 360-degree projections to create an immersive experience that places the audience alongside the actors.

Directed by Simon Pittman (RSC, National Theatre, Frantic Assembly), this immersive live musical theater production of Next to Normal is officially blessed by the show's Pulitzer and Tony winning writers Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, with music director Tommy Mayer Wolf bringing new textures to this sophisticated score that travels from classical music to rock-and-roll.

Alice Ripley will reprise her Tony Award winning performance as Diana, who will be joined live by Andy Señor Jr. (Rent), Jade Laurel, Eloi Gomez, and Lewis Edgar. Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal will play Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine in a virtual format.

Next to Normal centers on a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder and the effects that managing her illness has on her family. The musical opened on Broadway in April 2009. It was nominated for eleven Tony Awards that year and won three: Best Original Score, Best Orchestration, and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for Alice Ripley. It also won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, becoming the eighth musical in history to receive the honor.

As part of Festival Grec de Barcelona, this world premiere of the immersive live Next to Normal will take place at IDEAL, a European incubator art center led by Executive Producer Jordi Sellas, where trendy exhibitions are created and produced for well-known artists such as Frida, Klimt or Dali, as well as emerging artists and cultural pushers.

For more information please visit NextToNormalImmersive.com.



