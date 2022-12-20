Photos: Uzo Aduba, Norm Lewis and Ben Vereen Visit DEATH OF A SALESMAN
The show is in its final four weeks of its limited engagement and will end the run on January 15th.
Uzo Aduba, Norm Lewis and Ben Vereen were the latest celebrities catching the acclaimed Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" at the Hudson Theatre. Check out photos of the stars backstage with the cast below!
Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.
Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner Andreì De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.
Uzo Aduba photos courtesy of DKC/O&M
Ben Vereen photo: Lia Chang Photography
Ben Vereen and Andre De Shields
Uzo Aduba, Wendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clark, Norml Lewis
Uzo Aduba, Wendell Pierce, Norm Lewis, Sharon D. Clark
