Photos: Tony-Winner Ari’el Stachel Stars in New Solo Play OTHER at Greenwich House Theatre

OTHER, a new solo dramedy written and performed by Tony Award and GRAMMY Award winner Ari’el Stachel (The Band’s Visit), will open Sunday, October 19 at the Greenwich House Theatre (27 Barrow Street). See photos of the production below.

The production, directed by Tony Taccone and produced by LaChanze Productions, began previews October 8 for a limited nine-week run through December 6.

In OTHER, Stachel embodies a host of voices from his own past in a raw, hilarious, and deeply human exploration of what it means to belong. From childhood reinventions to performing through panic attacks before thousands, the show examines identity, self-acceptance, and ambition with humor and heart—delivering a solo performance that is both fearless and profoundly relatable.

Producer LaChanze said, “Ari’el’s brave, funny, and vulnerable retelling of his life through this performance blows me away. It’s so relevant for anyone who has ever been ‘othered’ and felt the anxiety of living in that truth. It’s important to me that the stories we tell reflect everyday people and remind us how we’re more alike than different—and this play does exactly that.”

OTHER features scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar, lighting and projections by Alexander V. Nichols, and sound design by Madeleine Oldham. ShowTown Theatricals serves as General Management.

Photo Credit: Ogata