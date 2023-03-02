Photos: The Company of FAT HAM Meets the Press!

Fat Ham will begin preview performances on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and will officially open on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway. This is a 14-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

See photos of the company of Fat Ham meeting the press!

The cast for the Broadway production of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames*, directed by The Public Theater's Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali* features Nikki Crawford*, Chris Herbie Holland*, Billy Eugene Jones, Adrianna Mitchell*, Calvin Leon Smith*, Marcel Spears*, and Benja Kay Thomas, RJ Foster (u/s Rev/Pap), Marquis D. Gibson* (u/s Juicy/Larry/Tio), Alexandria Lewis* (u/s Opal), Matthew Elijah Webb* (u/s Juicy/Larry/Tio), and Rema Webb (u/s Tedra/Rabby).

Fat Ham, the deliciously funny, Pulitzer Prize-winning new play, comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at The Public Theater. Playwright James Ijames and Director Saheem Ali reinvent Shakespeare's masterpiece, creating what The New York Times calls "a hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy."

Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here's the rub! Revenge doesn't come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.