Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More From THE KING'S CRITIQUE Meet the Press

The world premiere of the new original musical comedy The King's Critique, will open in New York City for a limited engagement this fall. See photos of the company meeting the press! Performances begin Tuesday, November 3 ahead of a Thursday, November 12 opening night at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

With music and lyrics by Nat Zegree and book and lyrics by Eric Holmes, The King's Critique is directed by Catie Davis and features Taylor Iman Jones, Justin Collette, Donna Lynne Champlin, Matthew Patrick Quinn, Gabi Carrubba, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Bridget Beirne, Nick Cearley, Christian Fary, Timothy Matthew Flores, Amy Jo Jackson, Geena Quintos, and Justin Sudderth. The company understudies are Kyrie Courter and Ryan Everett Wood.

The creative team includes Nancy Renee Braun (choreographer), Paul Tate DePoo III (scenic design), Emily Rebholz (costume design), Cory Pattak (lighting design), Jessica Paz (sound design), Lorenzo Pisoni (movement direction), Nat Zegree & Ian Chan (orchestrations), Nat Zegree (music direction), Adam Winer (associate director), Luke Anderson (production stage manager), LDK Productions/Michael Shannon (general management), and Aurora Productions (production management). Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA and Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

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