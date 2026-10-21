Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Sky Lakota-Lynch and More From THE KING'S CRITIQUE Meet the Press
The cast also features Justin Collette, Donna Lynne Champlin, Matthew Patrick Quinn, Gabi Carrubba, and more.
The world premiere of the new original musical comedy The King's Critique, will open in New York City for a limited engagement this fall. See photos of the company meeting the press! Performances begin Tuesday, November 3 ahead of a Thursday, November 12 opening night at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.
With music and lyrics by Nat Zegree and book and lyrics by Eric Holmes, The King's Critique is directed by Catie Davis and features Taylor Iman Jones, Justin Collette, Donna Lynne Champlin, Matthew Patrick Quinn, Gabi Carrubba, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Bridget Beirne, Nick Cearley, Christian Fary, Timothy Matthew Flores, Amy Jo Jackson, Geena Quintos, and Justin Sudderth. The company understudies are Kyrie Courter and Ryan Everett Wood.
The creative team includes Nancy Renee Braun (choreographer), Paul Tate DePoo III (scenic design), Emily Rebholz (costume design), Cory Pattak (lighting design), Jessica Paz (sound design), Lorenzo Pisoni (movement direction), Nat Zegree & Ian Chan (orchestrations), Nat Zegree (music direction), Adam Winer (associate director), Luke Anderson (production stage manager), LDK Productions/Michael Shannon (general management), and Aurora Productions (production management). Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA and Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Producer Jordan Fisher, Taylor Iman Jones and Sky Lakota-Lynch
Sky Lakota-Lynch, Gabi Carrubba, Justin Collette, Taylor Iman Jones, Donna Lynne Champlin and Matthew Patrick Quinn
Taylor Iman Jones, Producer Jordan Fisher and Sky Lakota-Lynch
Sky Lakota-Lynch and Producer Meg Fofonoff and Taylor Iman Jones
Gabi Carrubba, Justin Collette, Donna Lynne Champlin and Matthew Patrick Quinn
Choreographer Nancy Renee Braun and Director Catie Davis
Producer Jordan Fisher and Sky Lakota-Lynch
Gabi Carrubba, Justin Collette, Taylor Iman Jones and Sky Lakota-Lynch
Matthew Patrick Quinn and Justin Collette
Producer Meg Fofonoff, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Gabi Carrubba, Justin Collette, Taylor Iman Jones, Donna Lynne Champlin and Matthew Patrick Quinn
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.