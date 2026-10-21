Photos: First Look at WAITING FOR LEFTY at Classic Stage Company
See photos of Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Austin Durant, Greg Hildreth, Adam Kantor and more on stage.
You can now get a first look at production photos for Classic Stage Company's new revival of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty, with original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, choreographed by Susan Misner, and directed by Steven Pasquale in his directing debut.
Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty is now in previews and will open on November 2 at CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater. This limited engagement will run through November 22.
The company of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty features Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Austin Durant, Greg Hildreth, Adam Kantor, Doireann Mac Mahon, Zach McNally, Sahar Milani, Cameron Scoggins, and Henry Stram.
One room. One choice. One movement. Exploited, exhausted, and pushed to the edge, the taxi drivers of Depression-era New York City gather to make a choice that will change their lives forever. But as they wait for their leader, the tension reaches a fever pitch. Marking the directing debut of acclaimed actor Steven Pasquale, this innovative production uses music and movement to breathe fresh life into Clifford Odets' 1935 masterpiece, transforming the theater into a high-stakes union hall. Both then and now, speaking truth to power can come at a deadly cost. Don't miss this visceral collision of classic social protest and contemporary sound. The clock is ticking - are you with us?
The creative team for Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty includes Scott Adam Davis (Scenic Design), Márion Talán de la Rosa (Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), and Palmer Hefferan (Sound Design).
Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin
Cameron Scoggins, Henry Stram, Zach McNally, Doireann Mac Mahon, Greg Hildreth, Sahar Milani, Raffi Barsoumian, Austin Durant, Tala Ashe, and Adam Kantor
Greg Hildreth, Cameron Scoggins, Sahar Milani, Adam Kantor, Raffi Barsoumian, Austin Durant, Tala Ashe, and Henry Stram
Raffi Barsoumian (front) with (l-r) Cameron Scoggins, Greg Hildreth, Sahar Milani, Adam Kantor, Austin Durant, Tala Ashe, and Henry Stram
Zach McNally, Greg Hildreth, Adam Kantor, Cameron Scoggins, Raffi Barsoumian, Sahar Milani, Austin Durant, Tala Ashe, Doireann Mac Mahon, and Henry Stram
Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin
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