Photos: THE SOUND OF MUSIC National Tour First Look

The cast features Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer, Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, and more.

By: Sep. 11, 2025
You can now get a first look at the new North American tour of THE SOUND OF MUSIC, led by Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer, Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll as the Mother Abbess, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp, and Ian Coursey as Rolf Gruber.

The production is currently playing Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center Opera House through October 5, and next plays DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center, from October 7-12, 2025.

The von Trapp children are played by Eli Vander Griend as Friedrich, Ava Davis as Louisa, Benjamin Stasiek as Kurt, Haddie Mac as Brigitta, Ruby Caramore as Marta, and Luciana VanDette as Gretl. Harper Burns, Oliver Cirelli and Molly Glowacki understudy the von Trapp children. The principal cast is rounded out by John Adkinson as Franz, Corey Greenan as Admiral von Schreiber, and Daniel Robert Sullivan as Herr Zeller. Completing the cast are Blaire Eilene Baker, Sydney K. Borchers, Dylan Bradford, Steven Grant Douglas, Alli Echelmeyer, Zach Herman, Charlotte Jenkins, Jade Litaker (Sister Berthe), Meredith Lustig (Sister Sophia), Jennifer Malenke (Frau Schmidt), Mark Bradley Miller (Baron Elberfeld), Tess Primack (Sister Margaretta), and Ruthie Sangster.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Brigham Johnson and is supported by stage manager Kali Ashurst and assistant stage manager Megan Belgam. The company management team is led by company manager Jamey Jennings with associate company manager Luke Meyer. The tour music director/conductor is Jonathan Marro.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel 



