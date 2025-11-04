Photos: THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Stars Reunite for 50th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, celebrated its 50th anniversary this year with a 40+ city national tour. As a part of it, original cast members, Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell and Patricia Quinn were just joined by the one and only Tim Curry at Town Hall in New York City. Check out photos from inside the big night below!

Audiences in each city had an opportunity to meet stars from the movie; participate in a costume contest; and interact with a live performance by the local Shadow Cast. They performed scenes from the movie ‘live’ on stage while the full un-edited film was shown behind them.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered

Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien. The film has become the longest-running theatrical release in the world.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas