Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID at Paper Mill Playhouse

Performances are now underway for Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the final production of Paper Mill’s 2024-2025 season. Check out all new production photos below! The Little Mermaid will run from May 29 to June 29, 2025.

Directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter, The Little Mermaid will feature Hillary Fisher as Ariel, Haven Burton as Ursula, Nick Cortazzo as Jetsam, Mark Doyle as Prince Eric, Sean Patrick Doyle as Flotsam, Jared Goldsmith as Scuttle, Christopher Gurr as Grimsby, Aubrey Matalon as Flounder, Kyle Taylor Parker as Sebastian, and Graham Rowat as King Triton.

The ensemble features David Baida, Caleb Bermejo, Kelsey Myron Cauthen, Tzintli Cerda, Jonathan Duvelson, Caroline Kane, Alexandra Matteo, Michael Milkanin, Mia Nelson, Justin O’Brien, Charlie Ray, Lily Rose, Taylor Rosenberger, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, Richard Westfahl, and Peli Naomi Woods.

Based on one of the world’s most beloved stories and the enchanting Disney animated film, The Little Mermaid is a Broadway spectacular for dreamers of all ages to enjoy. This fishy fable boasts such irresistible songs as “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl,” and the Academy Award–winning “Under the Sea". It’s a joyful blend of adventure, comedy, and a love story that the whole family will love — whether you’re reliving the magic or seeing it for the first time.