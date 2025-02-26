Photos: THE GREAT GATSBY Celebrates New Stars Sarah Hyland and Ryan McCartan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarah Hyland and Ryan McCartan were the man and woman of the hour at a dazzling party celebrating their addition to the company of Broadway's The Great Gatsby. Check out photos from the evening featuring guests Nicole Scherzinger, Kenny Ortega, and more.

The event was held at The Rickey on Monday February 24th. Several Broadway friends and notables showed their support including Nicole Scherzinger, Kenny Ortega, Jinkx Monsoon, J Harrison Ghee, Emily Bergl, and Kerry Butler.

The Great Gatsby is ‘roaring on’ into its second year at The Broadway Theatre, the hit musical’s new principal cast, features stage and screen favorite Ryan McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Wicked, Disney Channel’s “Liv & Maddie”) as the enigmatic Jay Gatsby, Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”, Little Shop of Horrors) as Daisy Buchanan.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michaelson