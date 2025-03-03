Photos: THE GREAT GATSBY Begins Rehearsals in the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Full company photos have been released of the West End cast of The Great Gatsby as rehearsals begin. The smash hit new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel makes its West End debut at The London Coliseum this spring. Preview performances will begin on Friday 11 April. The show will run until Sunday 7 September 2025. See the photos ehre!

Jamie Muscato will star as Jay Gatsby, alongside Frances Mayli McCann as Daisy Buchanan. Joining them are Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway, Amber Davies as Jordan Baker, Joel Montague as George Wilson, John Owen-Jones as Meyer Wolfsheim, Jon Robyns as Tom Buchanan and Rachel Tucker as Myrtle Wilson.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the West End stage in a dazzling new musical. The Great Gatsby opened at The Broadway Theatre in April 2024 direct from a record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey in late 2023.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted for TV, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the acclaimed Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Meet mysterious millionaire, Jay Gatsby. He entertains the rich and famous with riotous parties at his Long Island mansion yet never joins in. Gatsby longs instead to reunite with his former flame Daisy Buchanan, but Daisy comes from another lifetime, long before the money…