Photos: THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE Celebrates Ga(y)la Performance

Just yesterday, The Big Gay Jamboree held its Ga(y)la Performance, celebrating the hard work from the cast and creative team behind the brand-new musical, now playing at the Orpheum Theatre.
Creator and star Marla Mindelle did not perform last night, due to illness. The musical will now officially open on Sunday, October 6.
The world premiere production is directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, and features a book by Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, with music & lyrics by Mindelle and Philip Drennen. It is produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and LuckyChap.
The creative team for The Big Gay Jamboree includes dots (set design), Sarah Cubbage (costume design), Brian Tovar (lighting design), Justin Stasiw (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), Leah J. Loukas (hair/wig design), and Katie Gell (makeup design). Orchestrations are by Kris Kukul, Arrangements and Music Supervision by David Dabbon, and Casting is by Stephen Kopel.
Photo Credit: Andy Henderson/Valerie Terranova
Franie GRande and guest
Josh Sharp and guest
Jonathan Parks-Ramage and Philip Drennen
Philip Drennen, Jonathan Parks-Ramage, and Connor Gallagher
Jillian Mueller, Natalie Walker, Olivia Puckett
Cast of The Big Gay Jamboree
Cast of The Big Gay Jamboree
