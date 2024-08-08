Photos: Sutton Foster & More in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Once Upon a Mattress is returning to Broadway for the first time in over 25 years, with a new adaptation by Emmy Award winner Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Gilmore Girls”), directed by Tony Award nominee and Drama League Award winner Lear deBessonet (Into The Woods). Previews began Wednesday, July 31, 2024, with an Opening Night set for Monday, August 12, 2024, for the limited engagement through November 30, 2024.

See photos below!

Tony Award winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, The Music Man) leads the Broadway cast as Winnifred the Woebegone. Drama Desk Award winner and SAG Award nominee

Michael Urie (Spamalot, HBO’s “Shrinking”, “Ugly Betty”) also stars in the Broadway revival, alongside two-time Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom, Fame Becomes Me) as The Wizard, Tony Award Nominee Daniel Breaker (Passing Strange, Shrek) as The Jester, Tony Award Nominee Will Chase (Mystery of Edwin Drood, “Nashville”) as Sir Harry, Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, Book of Mormon) returning as Lady Larken, David Patrick Kelly (An Enemy of the People, The Warriors) returning as King Sextimus, and Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”, Wicked) as Queen Aggravain.

An uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, where Winnifred the Woebegone charms, delights, and dances her way to the top… of a stack of mattresses. Full of gloriously catchy melodies like “Shy” and “In a Little While,” the musical first premiered in 1959, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.