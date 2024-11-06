News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below

A portion of the proceeds from these performances will benefit Project ALS in honor of Last Ship original company member Aaron Lazar.

By: Nov. 06, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Earlier this week, Sting returned to 54 Below with members of the original Broadway cast and orchestra of his Tony-nominated musical The Last Ship to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

LATEST NEWS

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6, 2024
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Cast Members Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week
Photos: GATZ Returns To The Public Theater
Video: Meet Marissa Bode's Nessarose in WICKED Promo

Sting joined Michael Esper, Rachel Tucker, Jamie Jackson, Sally Ann Triplett, and more, to perform selections from the show, seafaring cover songs “in the quay of life” and some all-time classics by the iconic songwriter himself.

A portion of the proceeds from these special performances will benefit Project ALS in honor of Last Ship original company member Aaron Lazar.

The performance also featured Ethan Applegate, Fred Applegate, Craig Bennett, Dawn Cantwell, Jeremy Davis, Bradley Dean, Alyssa DiPalma, Michael Esper, Colby Foytik, David Michael Garry, Timothy Gulan, Shawna Hamic, Rich Hebert, Leah Hocking, Todd Horman, Sarah Hunt, Jamie Jackson, Sean Jenness, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Drew McVety, Johnny Newcomb, Sting, Matthew Stocke, Cullen Titmas, Sally Ann Triplett, Rachel Tucker, and Jeremy Woodard. They were joined by Rob Mathes, Dan Lipton, & Sonny Paladino on piano, Dean Sharenow & Trey Files on drums, Matt Beck & Ben Butler on guitar, Pete Donovan on bass, Katie Spingarn on cello, Lisa Gutkin & Paul Woodiel on violin, Christopher Layer on pipes/flutes/whistles, and Mick McAuley on melodeon.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Ben Butler and Producer Jeffrey Seller

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Sting

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Dawn Cantwell and Rachel Tucker

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Aaron Lazar Video Message

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Sally Ann Triplett

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Rachel Tucker

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Sting and Jamie Jackson

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Rachel Tucker, Dawn Cantwell, Shawna Hamic, Sally Ann Triplett, Sarah Hunt and Leah Hocking

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Michael Esper Video Message

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Shawna Hamic, Sally Ann Triplett, Rachel Tucker, Sarah Hunt, Dawn Cantwell and Leah Hocking

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Sting and Collin Kelly-Sordelet

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Sting and Rachel Tucker

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Sting and Sally Ann Triplett

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Todd A. Horman

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Sting & The Cast including Ethan Applegate, Fred Applegate, Craig Bennett, Jeremy Davis, Timothy Gulan, Rich Hebert, Todd Horman, Jamie Jackson, Sean Jenness, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Drew McVety, Johnny Newcomb, Matthew Stocke, Cullen Titmas and Jeremy Woodard

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Sally Ann Triplett, Rachel Tucker, Sarah Hunt, Sting, Shawna Hamic, Dawn Cantwell and Leah Hocking

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Sting & The Band including Rob Mathes, Dan Lipton, Sonny Paladino, Matt Beck, Ben Butler, Pete Donovan, Trey Files, Lisa Gutkin, Martha McDonnell, Paul Woodiel, Mick McAuley and Dean Sharenow

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Rachel Tucker and Sally Ann Triplett

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Matthew Stocke and Leah Hocking

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Fred Applegate and Ethan Applegate

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Collin Kelly-Sordelet and Rachel Tucker

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Fred Applegate and Collin Kelly-Sordelet

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Sting and Rachel Tucker

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Johnny Newcomb and Ethan Applegate

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Timothy Gulan and Jeremy Davis

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Shawna Hamic and Timothy Gulan

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Sting and Fred Applegate

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Jamie Jackson and Rich Hebert

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Rachel Tucker, Cullen Titmas, Jeremy Woodard and Dawn Cantwell

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Cullen Titmas and Sarah Hunt

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Rachel Tucker and Dawn Cantwell

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Fred Applegate, Ethan Applegate and Cherie Sprosty

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Cullen Titmas and Jeremy Woodard

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Jeremy Woodard and Matthew Stocke

Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below Image
Signage at 54 Below




Videos