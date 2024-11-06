Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below

A portion of the proceeds from these performances will benefit Project ALS in honor of Last Ship original company member Aaron Lazar.
Earlier this week, Sting returned to 54 Below with members of the original Broadway cast and orchestra of his Tony-nominated musical The Last Ship to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!
Sting joined Michael Esper, Rachel Tucker, Jamie Jackson, Sally Ann Triplett, and more, to perform selections from the show, seafaring cover songs “in the quay of life” and some all-time classics by the iconic songwriter himself.
A portion of the proceeds from these special performances will benefit Project ALS in honor of Last Ship original company member Aaron Lazar.
The performance also featured Ethan Applegate, Fred Applegate, Craig Bennett, Dawn Cantwell, Jeremy Davis, Bradley Dean, Alyssa DiPalma, Michael Esper, Colby Foytik, David Michael Garry, Timothy Gulan, Shawna Hamic, Rich Hebert, Leah Hocking, Todd Horman, Sarah Hunt, Jamie Jackson, Sean Jenness, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Drew McVety, Johnny Newcomb, Sting, Matthew Stocke, Cullen Titmas, Sally Ann Triplett, Rachel Tucker, and Jeremy Woodard. They were joined by Rob Mathes, Dan Lipton, & Sonny Paladino on piano, Dean Sharenow & Trey Files on drums, Matt Beck & Ben Butler on guitar, Pete Donovan on bass, Katie Spingarn on cello, Lisa Gutkin & Paul Woodiel on violin, Christopher Layer on pipes/flutes/whistles, and Mick McAuley on melodeon.
Ben Butler and Producer Jeffrey Seller
Sting
Dawn Cantwell and Rachel Tucker
Aaron Lazar Video Message
Sally Ann Triplett
Sting and Jamie Jackson
Rachel Tucker, Dawn Cantwell, Shawna Hamic, Sally Ann Triplett, Sarah Hunt and Leah Hocking
Michael Esper Video Message
Shawna Hamic, Sally Ann Triplett, Rachel Tucker, Sarah Hunt, Dawn Cantwell and Leah Hocking
Sting and Collin Kelly-Sordelet
Sting and Rachel Tucker
Sting and Sally Ann Triplett
Sting & The Cast including Ethan Applegate, Fred Applegate, Craig Bennett, Jeremy Davis, Timothy Gulan, Rich Hebert, Todd Horman, Jamie Jackson, Sean Jenness, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Drew McVety, Johnny Newcomb, Matthew Stocke, Cullen Titmas and Jeremy Woodard
Sally Ann Triplett, Rachel Tucker, Sarah Hunt, Sting, Shawna Hamic, Dawn Cantwell and Leah Hocking
Sting & The Band including Rob Mathes, Dan Lipton, Sonny Paladino, Matt Beck, Ben Butler, Pete Donovan, Trey Files, Lisa Gutkin, Martha McDonnell, Paul Woodiel, Mick McAuley and Dean Sharenow
Rachel Tucker and Sally Ann Triplett
Matthew Stocke and Leah Hocking
Fred Applegate and Ethan Applegate
Collin Kelly-Sordelet and Rachel Tucker
Fred Applegate and Collin Kelly-Sordelet
Sting and Rachel Tucker
Johnny Newcomb and Ethan Applegate
Timothy Gulan and Jeremy Davis
Shawna Hamic and Timothy Gulan
Sting and Fred Applegate
Rachel Tucker, Cullen Titmas, Jeremy Woodard and Dawn Cantwell
Rachel Tucker and Dawn Cantwell
Fred Applegate, Ethan Applegate and Cherie Sprosty
Cullen Titmas and Jeremy Woodard
Jeremy Woodard and Matthew Stocke
Signage at 54 Below
