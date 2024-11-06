Photos: Sting and The LAST SHIP Celebrate 10th Anniversary at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this week, Sting returned to 54 Below with members of the original Broadway cast and orchestra of his Tony-nominated musical The Last Ship to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Sting joined Michael Esper, Rachel Tucker, Jamie Jackson, Sally Ann Triplett, and more, to perform selections from the show, seafaring cover songs “in the quay of life” and some all-time classics by the iconic songwriter himself.

A portion of the proceeds from these special performances will benefit Project ALS in honor of Last Ship original company member Aaron Lazar.

The performance also featured Ethan Applegate, Fred Applegate, Craig Bennett, Dawn Cantwell, Jeremy Davis, Bradley Dean, Alyssa DiPalma, Michael Esper, Colby Foytik, David Michael Garry, Timothy Gulan, Shawna Hamic, Rich Hebert, Leah Hocking, Todd Horman, Sarah Hunt, Jamie Jackson, Sean Jenness, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Drew McVety, Johnny Newcomb, Sting, Matthew Stocke, Cullen Titmas, Sally Ann Triplett, Rachel Tucker, and Jeremy Woodard. They were joined by Rob Mathes, Dan Lipton, & Sonny Paladino on piano, Dean Sharenow & Trey Files on drums, Matt Beck & Ben Butler on guitar, Pete Donovan on bass, Katie Spingarn on cello, Lisa Gutkin & Paul Woodiel on violin, Christopher Layer on pipes/flutes/whistles, and Mick McAuley on melodeon.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas