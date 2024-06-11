Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Drama Desk Awards

Stereophonic took home 7 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Play.

By: Jun. 11, 2024
Winners for the 2024 Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced last night at NYU Skirball Center. Tony Award Winners Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit hosted the ceremony.

In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway during the 2023-2024 season for this year’s awards. Shows were eligible with 21 or more unique live performances. 

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories. David Barbour and Charles Wright are The Drama Desk co-presidents.

Most-winning productions included: Stereophonic (7),  Water for Elephants (4), Appropriate (3), Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (3), Dead Outlaw (3), and Hell’s Kitchen (3). View a full list of winners and check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Andrew Durand

Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman

William Jackson Harper

Shaina Taub

Michael Starobin, Andrea Grody and Shaina Taub

Peter Nigrini

Kecia Lewis

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Jocelyn Bioh

Jocelyn Bioh and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Laura Benanti

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll

Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Jessica Lange

Camille Labarre, Ray Wetmore and JR Goodman

Sarah Hyland

Maleah Joi Moon

Brooke Shields

Will Keen

Michael Stuhlbarg

Michael Stuhlbarg and Will Keen

Dorian Harewood and Nancy Harewood

Sarah Paulson

Mary Louise Burke

Isabella Byrd

Justin Peck

Marco Paguia

Miss New York Rachelle diStasio

Kara Young

Kara Young and Ms. Josephine




