Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Drama Desk Awards

Stereophonic took home 7 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Play.
Winners for the 2024 Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced last night at NYU Skirball Center. Tony Award Winners Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit hosted the ceremony.
In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway during the 2023-2024 season for this year’s awards. Shows were eligible with 21 or more unique live performances.
The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories. David Barbour and Charles Wright are The Drama Desk co-presidents.
Most-winning productions included: Stereophonic (7), Water for Elephants (4), Appropriate (3), Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (3), Dead Outlaw (3), and Hell’s Kitchen (3). View a full list of winners and check out photos from the red carpet below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman
William Jackson Harper
Michael Starobin, Andrea Grody and Shaina Taub
Jocelyn Bioh and Celia Keenan-Bolger
Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger
Camille Labarre, Ray Wetmore and JR Goodman
Maleah Joi Moon
Will Keen
Michael Stuhlbarg and Will Keen
Dorian Harewood and Nancy Harewood
Isabella Byrd
Miss New York Rachelle diStasio
Kara Young and Ms. Josephine
Glauco Araujo
Drama League Co Presidents-Charles Wright and David Barbour
Peter Charney and Brendan George
Steven Valentine
Dylis Croman and Robert Montano
How To Dance in Ohio-Liz Weber, Jeremy Wein, Ava Xiao-Lin Rigelhaupt, Nicole D'Angelo and Becky Leifman
Camille A. Brown
Paul Tazewell
Robert Pickens and Katie Geil
Pat Swinney Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment with Juliana Canfield
Tom Pecinka
Nikiya Mathis
The Cast of Stereophonic-Andrew R. Butler, Will Brill, Tom Pecinka, Juliana Canfield, Eli Gelb, Chris Stack and Sarah Pidgeon
