Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Drama Desk Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners for the 2024 Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced last night at NYU Skirball Center. Tony Award Winners Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit hosted the ceremony.

In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway during the 2023-2024 season for this year’s awards. Shows were eligible with 21 or more unique live performances.

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories. David Barbour and Charles Wright are The Drama Desk co-presidents.

Most-winning productions included: Stereophonic (7), Water for Elephants (4), Appropriate (3), Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (3), Dead Outlaw (3), and Hell’s Kitchen (3). View a full list of winners and check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



Andrew Durand



Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman



William Jackson Harper



Shaina Taub



Michael Starobin, Andrea Grody and Shaina Taub



Peter Nigrini



Kecia Lewis



Celia Keenan-Bolger



Jocelyn Bioh



Jocelyn Bioh and Celia Keenan-Bolger



Laura Benanti



Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll



Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger



Jessica Lange



Camille Labarre, Ray Wetmore and JR Goodman



Sarah Hyland



Maleah Joi Moon



Brooke Shields



Will Keen



Michael Stuhlbarg



Michael Stuhlbarg and Will Keen



Dorian Harewood and Nancy Harewood



Sarah Paulson



Mary Louise Burke



Isabella Byrd



Justin Peck



Marco Paguia



Miss New York Rachelle diStasio



Kara Young



Kara Young and Ms. Josephine