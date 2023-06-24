Photos: Stars Walk the Pink Carpet at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opening Night!

Once Upon a One More Time is currently running at the Marquis Theatre.

By: Jun. 24, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 4 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert

It's Britney (on Broadway), b*tch! Just last night, the best of Broadway gathered at the Marquis Theatre to celebrate opening night of the new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears.

Check out photos of Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, Telly Leung, Adrienne Warren, Tituss Burgess, and more as they walk the "pink" carpet on opening night below!

When Cinderella, Snow White, and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, “happily ever after” will never be the same.

Leading the Original Broadway Cast of the musical are Briga Heelan (“Great News”, “Ground Floor”) as Cinderella, Justin Guarini (“American Idol”, Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White, reprising the roles they originated in the world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time, which played a sold-out, extended engagement last year at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C. They star alongside two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Mean Girls) as Stepmother, two-time Tony Award nominee Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy, Hulu’s “The Great”) as The Narrator, comedienne Brooke Dillman (“The Wayne Brady Show”, “The Office”) as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Bring It On) as Stepsister Belinda, and Tess Soltau (Wicked, “The Good Fight”) as Stepsister Betany.  The role of Stepsister Belinda will be played by Amy Hillner Larsen (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hairspray Tour) through August, stepping in while Ryann Redmond is out on temporary medical leave.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas   

Once Upon a One More Time
Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski

Once Upon a One More Time
Adrienne Warren and Deborah Cox

Once Upon a One More Time
Christy Altomare and Justin Guarini

Once Upon a One More Time
Callum Francis, Jake Wilson, Gus Kenworthy and Constantine Rousouli

Once Upon a One More Time
Callum Francis, Jake Wilson, Gus Kenworthy and Constantine Rousouli

Once Upon a One More Time
Jane Krakowski

Once Upon a One More Time
Laura Benanti

Once Upon a One More Time
Laura Benanti

Once Upon a One More Time
Patrick Brown and Laura Benanti

Once Upon a One More Time
Patrick Brown and Laura Benanti

Once Upon a One More Time
Leah McSweeney

Once Upon a One More Time
Tituss Burgess

Once Upon a One More Time
Tituss Burgess

Once Upon a One More Time
Tituss Burgess and Deborah Cox

Once Upon a One More Time
James L. Nederlander

Once Upon a One More Time
Nick Scandalios and Deborah Cox

Once Upon a One More Time
Nick Scandalios and Deborah Cox

Once Upon a One More Time
Deborah Cox

Once Upon a One More Time
Deborah Cox

Once Upon a One More Time
Adrienne Warren

Once Upon a One More Time
Adrienne Warren

Once Upon a One More Time
Jason Squatriglia and Hunter Arnold

Once Upon a One More Time
Jason Squatriglia and Hunter Arnold

Once Upon a One More Time
Jason Squatriglia

Once Upon a One More Time
Jason Squatriglia

Once Upon a One More Time
Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Once Upon a One More Time
Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Once Upon a One More Time
Meredith Marks and Jennifer Aydin

Once Upon a One More Time
Reid Marks and Meredith Marks

Once Upon a One More Time
Meredith Marks

Once Upon a One More Time
Jennifer Aydin

Once Upon a One More Time
Jennifer Aydin

Once Upon a One More Time
Constantine Rousouli

Once Upon a One More Time
Constantine Rousouli

Once Upon a One More Time
Gus Kenworthy

Once Upon a One More Time
Gus Kenworthy

Once Upon a One More Time
Jake Wilson

Once Upon a One More Time
Jake Wilson

Once Upon a One More Time
Callum Francis

Once Upon a One More Time
Callum Francis

Once Upon a One More Time
Telly Leung

Once Upon a One More Time
Telly Leung

Once Upon a One More Time
Christy Altomare and Justin Guarini

Once Upon a One More Time
Christy Altomare

Once Upon a One More Time
Christy Altomare

Once Upon a One More Time
Chris Crook and Christy Altomare

Once Upon a One More Time
Zak Resnick and Ali Cobrin

Once Upon a One More Time
Lora Lee Gayer

Once Upon a One More Time
Lora Lee Gayer

Once Upon a One More Time
Nick Scandalios and Adrienne Warren

Once Upon a One More Time
Stacey Sargeant

Once Upon a One More Time
Frank DiLella

Once Upon a One More Time
Frank DiLella

Once Upon a One More Time
Leslie Papa and James L. Nederlander

Once Upon a One More Time
Helen Park

Once Upon a One More Time
Helen Park

Once Upon a One More Time
Julia Haart

Once Upon a One More Time
Julia Haart

Once Upon a One More Time
Jonathan Cheban

Once Upon a One More Time
Jonathan Cheban

Once Upon a One More Time
Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti

Once Upon a One More Time
Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti

Once Upon a One More Time
Gigi Paris

Once Upon a One More Time
Gigi Paris

Once Upon a One More Time
Jason Squatriglia and mom Dinarae Camarda

Once Upon a One More Time
Missi Pyle

Once Upon a One More Time
Missi Pyle

Once Upon a One More Time
Christina Moore, John Ducey, Missi Pyle

Once Upon a One More Time
Abigail Barlow

Once Upon a One More Time
Abigail Barlow

Once Upon a One More Time
Alexandra Richards

Once Upon a One More Time
Alexandra Richards

Once Upon a One More Time
Duncan Sheik

Once Upon a One More Time
Duncan Sheik

Once Upon a One More Time
Cody Renard Richard

Once Upon a One More Time
Cody Renard Richard

Once Upon a One More Time
DJ Ari Grooves

Once Upon a One More Time
DJ Ari Grooves

Once Upon a One More Time
Sapphire Howell

Once Upon a One More Time
Sapphire Howell

Once Upon a One More Time
Dorothy Wong

Once Upon a One More Time
Kenneth Posner and Michelle Posner

Once Upon a One More Time
Hunter Arnold and Nick Scandalios

Once Upon a One More Time
Jon Hartmere and Jennifer Westfeldt

Once Upon a One More Time
John Johnson and daughter Zoe

Once Upon a One More Time
Tim Kodres and Hal Goldberg

Once Upon a One More Time
Rupert Goold, Lynn Page, Duncan Sheik, Joe Smith and Ameena Hamid

Once Upon a One More Time
Adrienne Warren and DJ Ari Grooves

Once Upon a One More Time
Salisha Thomas and Wardrobe Supervisor Bobby Pearce

Once Upon a One More Time
Jessica Cloonan, Zak Resnick and Ali Cobrin

Once Upon a One More Time
Meredith Marks, Alexander Hankin, Andrew Puopolo, James Birkenholz and Jason Squatriglia

Once Upon a One More Time
Eldrin Bell and son Justin Guarini

Once Upon a One More Time
Justin Guarini and wife Reina Capodici

Once Upon a One More Time
Reina Capodici, Justin Guarini and Lola Capodici

Once Upon a One More Time
Asher Orion Guarini, William Nelo Bell Guarini, Justin Guarini, Lola Capodici and Reina Capodici

Once Upon a One More Time
Clay Mills, Stacey Sargeant and JeremyKatz

Once Upon a One More Time
Adam Godley, Jennifer Westfeldt and Jon Hartmere

Once Upon a One More Time
Adam Godley, Michele Oricoli, Jennifer Westfeldt, Jon Hartmere and Hillary Seitz



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Just last night, the best of Broadway gathered at the Marquis Theatre to celebrate opening night of the new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time. In this video, we're taking you inside opening night with the cast!

2
Video: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo
Video: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

The new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, just celebrated its opening night and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities. In this video, we hit the red carpet to chat with special guests Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, Telly Leung, Adrienne Warren, Tituss Burgess, and so many more!

3
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!

The new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, opens tonight at Broadway's Marquis Theatre. Read the reviews!

4
Britney Spears Sends Her Love To ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME On Opening Night Photo
Britney Spears Sends Her Love To ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME On Opening Night

The new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, opens on Broadway tonight at the Marquis Theatre. Tonight, the pop icon herself took to social media to send her best to the show's company on opening night!

From This Author - Opening Night

The curtain is down. The cast has bowed. Now let's take a behind the scenes look at the rest of opening night!... (read more about this author)

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIMEVideo: Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Video: Watch Ellie Kemper Take Her First Broadway Bows in PETER PAN GOES WRONGVideo: Watch Ellie Kemper Take Her First Broadway Bows in PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on BroadwayVideo: Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of NEW YORK, NEW YORKVideo: Go Inside Opening Night of NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Video Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Video
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Video
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You