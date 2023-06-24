Photos: Stars Walk the Pink Carpet at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opening Night!

Once Upon a One More Time is currently running at the Marquis Theatre.
POPULAR
It's Britney (on Broadway), b*tch! Just last night, the best of Broadway gathered at the Marquis Theatre to celebrate opening night of the new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears.
Check out photos of Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, Telly Leung, Adrienne Warren, Tituss Burgess, and more as they walk the "pink" carpet on opening night below!
When Cinderella, Snow White, and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, “happily ever after” will never be the same.
Leading the Original Broadway Cast of the musical are Briga Heelan (“Great News”, “Ground Floor”) as Cinderella, Justin Guarini (“American Idol”, Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White, reprising the roles they originated in the world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time, which played a sold-out, extended engagement last year at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C. They star alongside two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Mean Girls) as Stepmother, two-time Tony Award nominee Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy, Hulu’s “The Great”) as The Narrator, comedienne Brooke Dillman (“The Wayne Brady Show”, “The Office”) as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Bring It On) as Stepsister Belinda, and Tess Soltau (Wicked, “The Good Fight”) as Stepsister Betany. The role of Stepsister Belinda will be played by Amy Hillner Larsen (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hairspray Tour) through August, stepping in while Ryann Redmond is out on temporary medical leave.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski
Adrienne Warren and Deborah Cox
Christy Altomare and Justin Guarini
Callum Francis, Jake Wilson, Gus Kenworthy and Constantine Rousouli
Callum Francis, Jake Wilson, Gus Kenworthy and Constantine Rousouli
Patrick Brown and Laura Benanti
Patrick Brown and Laura Benanti
Leah McSweeney
Tituss Burgess and Deborah Cox
Nick Scandalios and Deborah Cox
Nick Scandalios and Deborah Cox
Jason Squatriglia and Hunter Arnold
Jason Squatriglia and Hunter Arnold
Jason Squatriglia
Jason Squatriglia
Meredith Marks and Jennifer Aydin
Reid Marks and Meredith Marks
Meredith Marks
Jennifer Aydin
Jennifer Aydin
Gus Kenworthy
Gus Kenworthy
Christy Altomare and Justin Guarini
Chris Crook and Christy Altomare
Nick Scandalios and Adrienne Warren
Leslie Papa and James L. Nederlander
Julia Haart
Julia Haart
Jonathan Cheban
Jonathan Cheban
Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti
Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti
Gigi Paris
Gigi Paris
Jason Squatriglia and mom Dinarae Camarda
Christina Moore, John Ducey, Missi Pyle
Abigail Barlow
Abigail Barlow
DJ Ari Grooves
DJ Ari Grooves
Sapphire Howell
Sapphire Howell
Dorothy Wong
Kenneth Posner and Michelle Posner
Hunter Arnold and Nick Scandalios
Jon Hartmere and Jennifer Westfeldt
John Johnson and daughter Zoe
Rupert Goold, Lynn Page, Duncan Sheik, Joe Smith and Ameena Hamid
Adrienne Warren and DJ Ari Grooves
Salisha Thomas and Wardrobe Supervisor Bobby Pearce
Jessica Cloonan, Zak Resnick and Ali Cobrin
Meredith Marks, Alexander Hankin, Andrew Puopolo, James Birkenholz and Jason Squatriglia
Eldrin Bell and son Justin Guarini
Justin Guarini and wife Reina Capodici
Reina Capodici, Justin Guarini and Lola Capodici
Asher Orion Guarini, William Nelo Bell Guarini, Justin Guarini, Lola Capodici and Reina Capodici
Clay Mills, Stacey Sargeant and JeremyKatz
Adam Godley, Jennifer Westfeldt and Jon Hartmere
Adam Godley, Michele Oricoli, Jennifer Westfeldt, Jon Hartmere and Hillary Seitz
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You