Photos: See the New Art Installations at Rockefeller Center

A brand-new interactive art experience, BUILDINGS AND BLOCKS is now on display at Top of the Rock, and will remain on view until March 13th. The installation, inspired by the skyline and shapes of New York City as viewed from Top of the Rock observation deck, features three 23-foot towers, and 37 black and white-striped pieces resembling children's building blocks.

BUILDINGS AND BLOCKS showcases Kris Moran and Martin Duffy's ability to transport us back to the moments of our childhood that have brought us the most joy. Top of the Rock's Weather Room on the 67th floor has been adorned with playful towers of large-scale, black and white striped, toy building blocks that emulate the skyline seen through the 25-foot floor to ceiling windows surrounding the room. Visitors are invited to sit or interact with the freestanding blocks while taking in the breathtaking skyline views of Manhattan.

The exhibit is free to all Top of the Rock ticket holders.

Max Colby has launched the 2022 slate of artists for Art in Focus programming by coupling the intricate bead work of her sculptures with a 125-foot mural, inspired by historical Crewel embroidery, for an effect that is eye-catching from a distance and mesmerizing when seen at close range.

Max Colby's installation at Rockefeller Center showcases a wide range of her practice, from sculpture and installation to painting and relief. Through lush, highly embellished, and material rich work, she reframes traditional notions of domesticity, power, and gender from a trans and non-binary perspective. Colby's activation of material is unabashedly camp, providing a space to reimagine our relationship to gender, class, and the mundane.

