Photos: See Shereen Pimentel, Omar Lopez-Cepero & More in All New Images of EVITA at A.R.T.

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has released additional production photos from its revival of Evita and announced that additional performance dates and inventory have been added due to popular demand.

Evita will now close at A.R.T. Sunday, July 30, 2023. It will begin performances at Shakespeare Theatre Company on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Icon or human, villain or saint, aggressor or victim: Who was the woman inside the iconic ball gown? Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Tony Award-winning rock opera Evita follows the adored and reviled Eva Perón’s meteoric rise from an impoverished childhood to first lady of Argentina until her death at 33. Directed by Sammi Cannold (Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment, Endlings, Violet), this eagerly anticipated revival featuring unforgettable songs including “Buenos Aires” and “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” explores how we make sense of contradictions in legacy.

Shereen Pimentel (she/her) leads the cast in the role of Eva Perón and is joined by Gabriel Burrafato (he/him) as Magaldi, Omar Lopez-Cepero (he/him) as Che, Caesar Samayoa as Perón (he/him), and Naomi Serrano (she/her) as Mistress.

Tickets from $30 are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Evita.